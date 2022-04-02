How many classics of literature you’ve read? Surely your answer will be very few or perhaps none, but it is possible that you have enjoyed several of them in the big screen.

In these lines we offer you a top with those classics taken to the movies And they have given a lot to talk about.

classics of literature

A classic of literature is a work considered valuable, which endures through time, almost a model of its kind. It is a book that remains in the taste of the public for years.

These that we will point out to you respond to this description, and due to this, it was decided to take them to the cinema.

Around the World in 80 Days

In 1956, the first adaptation of the classic by Julio Verne“Around the World in 80 Days”.

It is an American film directed by Michael Anderson, produced by Michael Todd, and starring David Niven and Cantinflas.

The film tells the story of the English gentleman Phileas Fogg, who bets half his fortune with his fellow Reform Club members that he is capable of traveling around the world in 80 days.

This Hollywood production won five Oscars, including Best Picture, and two Golden Globes.

Romeo and Juliet

The classic “Romeo and Juliet” from William Shakespeare is another of the works most adapted to the big screen.

One of the highest grossing was under the direction of the Australian Baz Luhrmann and was released in 1996.

In this particular version set in modern contemporary Miami in the city of Verona Beach, the Capulets and the Montagues are the protagonists of continuous disputes for being powerful drug traffickers.

The Miserables

Another of the classics of literature brought to the big screen is “The Miserables” from victor hugoversioned several times.

According to experts, the most famous is that of Bille August with a cast led by, among others, Liam Neeson, Geoffrey Rush and Uma Thurman.

This story is a drama set in France during the early years of the 19th century and recounts the life of Jean Valjean, a man put in jail for stealing a loaf of bread.

In 2012, the dramatic musical film produced by Working Films, and directed by Tom Hooper, was released.

This film has received mixed but generally positive reviews, with many critics praising the cast, especially the performance of Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway.

little women

The novel “little women” from the author Louise MayAlcott It has been made into a movie several times.

The cast of the most famous version that was shot in 1949 includes June Allyson, Janet Leigh, Elizabeth Taylor, Margaret O’Brien and Peter Lawford.

The film is set in the American Civil War, tells the story of the March sisters: Amy, Beth, Jo and Meg, from their childhood to their marriage.

It should be noted that the most recent adaptation of this classic was released in 2019 by director Greta Gerwin.

In the adaptation, the director plays with the moments of the story and recomposes them without using a chronological order, spinning the script and the scenes with the experiences of each of the sisters.

Participating in this film meryl streepSaoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen; among others.