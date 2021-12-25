Tech

classification of the ESRB revealed, there is talk of alcohol and violence – Nerd4.life

The American classification body ESRB (pretty much the equivalent of our PEGI) ranked Horizon Forbidden West, the exclusive PS4 and PS5 of Guerrilla Games arriving on February 18, 2021. Through this, we can see that we are talking about alcohol and violence. The rating is “T for Teen”, ie ages 13 and up.

There description of Horizon Forbidden West in the ESRB classification reads: “This is an action-adventure game in which players take on the role of a heroine (Aloy) who travels to discover the source of a mysterious signal. From a third-person perspective, players traverse environments / landscapes. post-apocalyptic, complete missions, interact with characters and engage in combat against enemy tribes and robotic creatures. Players use slings, bows, javelins and spears to kill enemies in frantic combat. Blood splatters are represented. when human enemies are hit; bloodstains also appear under bodies in some environments. Players can also perform sneak attacks (eg, spear impale) to discreetly take out enemies. Cutscenes show further acts of violence: a character impaled by swords or spears; a character crushed to death by a statue. The game portrays drunken characters stumbling around, and in a area claim: “I’m drunk”; a deleted scene portrays Aloy drinking beer from a mug; different background characters are seen drinking alcohol in the taverns. The word “sh * a” is heard in the game. ”

A Collolungo of Horizon Forbidden West

It is not one Description amazing. Violence, even against humans, was part of the first game. Furthermore, in this second chapter, the combat against humans has been enriched with new moves and mechanics. In order to find out all the details about the game, however, we will have to wait for its release.

We also remember that we discovered the weight of the PS5 version and the date of the preload of Horizon Forbidden West.

