classified and those who are still in the fight

The qualifying round for Qatar World Cup 2022 has entered its final stretch, with 19 of 32 teams already qualified so far.

But who will claim the 13 spots that are still available? Let’s take a look.

How does the playoff around the world work?

Europe

Qualified (10/13)

Germany

Denmark

Belgium

France

Croatia

Spain

Serbian

England

Switzerland

Netherlands

still in the fight

The last three places will be decided in the playoffs. Two of the qualifiers will be announced on Tuesday. Winners will advance to world Cup.

European Repechage:

Poland vs. Sweden

Portugal vs. North Macedonia

The pending playoff match was postponed due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was scheduled to be played in June.

Pending playoff

Scotland vs. Ukraine

The winner of the match will visit Wales to fight for the last ticket to the World Cup.

South America

Qualified (4/4):

Brazil

Argentina

Ecuador

Uruguay

Still in the fight:

Peru

Colombia

Chile

The four direct places are already confirmed in South America, leaving only the position available for the intercontinental playoff. The last day of matches will be played on Tuesday, with the team that finishes in fifth position advancing to the match against the winner of the playoff in Asia to define another qualified to the world Cup.

The Mexican National Team is close to securing its ticket to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Getty Images

Concacaf

Qualified (1/3):

Canada thrashed Jamaica 4-0 at home and secured the first direct berth in Concacaf.

Still in the fight:

United States

Mexico

Costa Rica

Panama

There are two pending days to play, this Sunday and Wednesday. The first three places qualify directly, while the fourth place will face the winner of Oceania to advance to the world Cup.

Africa

The five places in Africa are decided by a reciprocal away game, with the return games to be played on Tuesday. The scores in the first leg are as follows, with the winners on the aggregate scoreboard advancing to the world Cup.

Cameroon 0-1 Algeria

DR Congo 1-1 Morocco

Egypt 1-0 Senegal

Ghana 0-0 Nigeria

Mali 0-1 Tunisia

Asia

Qualified (5/5):

Qatar (host)

Iran

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

Japan

Still in the fight:

Australia

United Arab Emirates

Iraq

Lebanon

Two teams will face each other in the final repechage of the confederation. Australia have secured their place, with the other place still up for grabs on Tuesday. The United Arab Emirates will claim it if they beat South Korea at home. If he doesn’t win, Iraq is in a better position to outperform him if he outperforms Syria.

Oceania

The Oceania winner will face a Concacaf team for a place in the world Cup. The tie is in its semi-final stage, with the matches scheduled to be played this Sunday and the final next Wednesday.

The Solomon Islands won the first semi-final and will seek their place in the intercontinental playoff against New Zealand, who beat Tahiti on Sunday.