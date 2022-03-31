Classified! The Mexican National Team gets its ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The Mexican National Team secured its ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the last duel of the octagonal against El Salvador.

The Mexican team was classified to Qatar World Cup 2022. The team led by Gerardo Martino secured his direct ticket to the biggest party in world football on the last date of the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf.

With the 2-0 result achieved tonight against The Savior at the Azteca Stadium, Mexico confirmed its presence at the World Cup to be held between November and December in the Middle East. The national team, with the combination of results from the last date, was in second position despite tying Canada in points.

Mexico will participate in its eighth world Cup consecutively and highlights that in the last 30 years only the Italy World Cup 1990a competition in which he was left out for extra-sports issues.

From United States 1994, the Aztec team has been in all the World Cups that have been played, but have not managed to advance beyond the round of 16 stage. However, the green team has signed good performances and has achieved historic results.

On France 1998millions of Aztec fans were moved by the ‘Cuauhtemiña’ of Cuauhtemoc Blanco, who was also the protagonist of a beautiful goal against Belgium. Like White, Luis Hernandez shone in the French joust by being the maximum reference of Mexico on offense but the Aztec team suffered a painful elimination against Germany in the round of 16.

Mexico secured its eighth consecutive qualification for a World Cup and now it’s time to attend Qatar 2022 ESPN

On Germany 2006, Mexico signed a brilliant performance against Argentina in eighths with an extraordinary Andrew Saved on the field of play, however, a beautiful goal from maxi rodriguez frustrated the Aztec dream of playing the fifth game.

In 2014, in the world Cup held in Brazil, Mexico he starred in one of his best performances at the hands of Miguel Herrera. With outstanding numbers in the group stage, the Mexican National Team faced the Netherlands in the round of 16 and was only a few minutes away from advancing to the quarterfinals when they got ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Giovani dos Santos but in minute 88, Wesley Sneijder tied the match and in added time, the whistler scored a penalty on Arjen Robben that Klaas-Jan Huntelaar converted.

Four years ago, Mexico achieved one of the most important triumphs in its history in the World Cups by beating Germany 1-0 in its first game played in Russia 2018. Unfortunately for the Aztec fans, El Tri fell in the round of 16 against the Brazilian National Team.

The path of the Aztec team heading to Qatar 2022 It wasn’t easy and it will go down in memory that they couldn’t beat either the United States or Canada throughout the tie as well as due to various questions from the ‘Tata’ Martino fans.

After a quick elimination due to the changes of dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mexican National Team managed to overcome the obstacles and qualified for the World Cup. Now, ‘Tata’ Martino, if he stays in office, will have to work hard to increase the level of the Aztec squad to dream of a historic performance.

At the end of the match against El Salvador, the players were able to spend time on the field with their families, in addition to celebrating with mariachi music at the Azteca stadium, all in an atmosphere of jubilation for winning the pass to Qatar 2022.