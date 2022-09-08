Claude Joseph and 12 gang leaders banned from entering the country

President Luis Abinader ordered last night to ban the entry to the Dominican Republic of Haiti’s former interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, as well as 12 Haitian gang leaders.

Through communication 22018 and addressed to Venancio Alcántara Valdez, general director of Immigration, it is supported, in addition to the powers conferred by the Constitution, on the application of article 15 of Law 285-04, of Immigration and its application regulations, that prevent the entry into the national territory of those foreigners who have a criminal record or who, in the opinion of the competent authorities, constitute some type of threat against national security and the interests of the Republic and upon request of defense and security agencies corresponding.

“I, Luis Abinader, constitutional president of the Dominican Republic, by virtue of the powers conferred on me by literal b, numeral 1, of article 128 of the Constitution of the Republic, issue the following instruction,” says the president when requesting to prevent the entry into the national territory of Claude Joseph, Jimmy Cherizier alias Barbecue; Innocent Vitel’Homme, known as Vitelom – Gang Vitelom (Torcelle); Destina Renel aka Ti Lapli – Gang Grand Ravine; Wilson Joseph known as Lanmo San Jou, from the gang 400 Mawozo.

In addition to Claudy Celestin known as Chen Mechan- Gang Chen Mechan (Carrefour-Tabarre); Alexandre Ezechiel, alias Ze-Baz Pilat; Kempes Sanon Baz BelAir; Chery Christ-Roi, known as Chris-La; Felix Monel aka Mikano – Baz Waff Jeremie; Jean Pierre Gabriel aka Ti Gabriel – Gpèp; Alexis Serge Renel known as Ti Junior and Orlichen Emile aka Pe Lebren- Baz Delmas.

Former Prime Minister Joseph has become a critic of the Dominican government and the current Haitian authorities.

Last June, Joseph called Abinader a “hypocrite” after he stated that the Dominican Republic had not agreed to regularize immigrants from the neighboring country during the meetings of the IX Summit of the Americas. “This is a man who doesn’t deliver on his promise at the national level on many issues, but he believes he can use Haiti as his last resort to pander to ultra-nationalists in his country and win votes,” he said. in a series of tweets.

Similarly, and through that social network, on August 26, the former Prime Minister called for a general mobilization against Prime Minister Ariel Henry, whom he criticized for not taking action against armed gangs, crimes and kidnappings. in that nation. The criminal gangs operating in Haiti have spread to the North, Northwest and Northwest of that country, near and on routes to the Dominican border.

Many have harbored suspicions that several members of these gangs that are dedicated to kidnapping people, trafficking weapons, drugs, robberies, deaths, among other crimes, are found in some parts of the Dominican Republic.

According to the Haitian Police, the gangs would also be made up of Dominicans.

Bandits

“There is a legion of Dominicans who are an integral part of the armed gangs that currently operate in Haiti,” said the police statement after the arrest of Molaï Ortiz Mieses, who allegedly was part of one of the gangs.

Given this, on June 24, the Dominican government denied these statements and admitted that it has identified the main leaders of the gangs operating in Haiti.

“Haiti does not have the technology or reliable records to obtain accurate information on the identity of the members of the different criminal gangs… Our country, on the other hand, has that record.”