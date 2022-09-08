Claude Joseph receives with “honour” prohibition of entry to the DR

The former Prime Minister of Haiti, Claude Joseph, affirmed this Thursday that the prohibition of his entry to the Dominican Republic is an “honor”, assuring that he was vetoed for his fight against anti-Haitianism that exists in parts of the island.

These statements by the Haitian politician were published on his Twitter account, where he also assured that the Dominican president, Luis Abinader, describes him as the “enemy of Dominican racists.”

“President Luis Abinader I was banned from entering to Dominican Republic. He lists me as the number 1 enemy of Dominican racists. It is not a penalty. It is an honor. I received it in the name of Father Desalin, Tousen and Kristóf. We will continue to fight to build the country within the scope of its history,” Joseph wrote.

Likewise, in another message posted on the aforementioned social network, he showed his opposition to an alleged project by the leaders of the Dominican Republic who, in his words, would seek to turn Haiti into the “dumping ground for Dominicans.”

“I am prohibited from entering the Dominican Republic because I defend Haiti and Haitians, because I fight primary anti-Haitianism against my compatriots, and because I oppose the project of Dominican leaders to make ‘Haiti the dumping ground for Dominicans,’” ​​he tweeted.

Prohibition

Last Wednesday night, Abinader ordered Joseph to be banned from entering the country, along with a dozen other people linked to Haitian gangs.

Among those also banned from entry are Jimmy Cherizier aka Barbecue; Innocent Vitel’Homme, known as Vitelom – Gang Vitelom (Torcelle); Destina Renel aka Ti Lapli – Gang Grand Ravine; Wilson Joseph known as Lanmo San Jou, from the gang 400 Mawozo.

In addition to Claudy Celestin known as Chen Mechan- Gang Chen Mechan (Carrefour-Tabarre); Alexandre Ezechiel, alias Ze-Baz Pilat; Kempes Sanon Baz BelAir; Chery Christ-Roi, known as Chris-La; Felix Monel aka Mikano – Baz Waff Jeremie; Jean Pierre Gabriel aka Ti Gabriel – Gpèp; Alexis Serge Renel known as Ti Junior and Orlichen Emile aka Pe Lebren- Baz Delmas.