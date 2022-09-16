Claude Joseph’s reaction to Abinader’s speech

The former Prime Minister of Haiti, claude josephbranded President Luis Abinader this Friday as “selfish”, after his pronouncements on the crisis in Haiti, yesterday, before the Permanent Council of the OAS, in Washington, United States.

He indicated that he does not approve of the approaches used by the Dominican president because they were “totally selfish and opportunistic” regarding the situation in Haiti.

“Abinader understands nothing about the Haitian crisis and only takes advantage of the absence of leadership from the current puppet Prime Minister of Haiti to follow his own agenda,” highlighted claude joseph.

During his speech this Thursday before the OAS, President Luis Abinader defined the situation that Haiti is going through as “a low-intensity civil war,” which has sparked the disagreement of the former Haitian prime minister.

“Once again, the Dominican Republic has the need and the duty to reiterate that the most lasting and robust response to the Haitian crisis should come from the Haitians”was part of the message made by the Dominican president.

The former Haitian minister accused President Luis Abinader that when he was in charge of functions as Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Haiti “He could never behave like the spokesman for Haiti.”

in recent days claude joseph expressed that Abinader behaved as “improvised spokesman for Haiti on the international scene” and feel like with “Haitian leaders who are incompetent and without character.”

At the beginning of September, through a communication sent to Venancio Alcántara Valdez, General Director of Immigration, Luis Abinader prohibited the entry of Joseph the Dominican Republic, as well as leaders of Haitian gangs, for understanding that they are a “threat” for the nation.

Je desapprouve les démarches totally intéressées et opportunistes de @luisabinader concerning the dossier. Abinader does not understand the Haitian crisis and he does not take advantage of the absence of leadership of the current puppet PM of Haiti in order to poursuive their own agenda — Dr. Claude Joseph (@claudejoseph03) September 16, 2022