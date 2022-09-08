Claude Joseph’s recent warnings and epithets against Dominicans and President Abinader

The former interim minister of Haiti, Claude Joseph, who was prohibited from entering the Dominican Republic by President Luis Abinader, he is not a friend of this country or its authorities and this year he issued warnings and epithets against the Dominicans.

The dismissed official called the Dominicans racist and anti-Haitian, and called President Abinade a hypocriter. His most recent warning was on August 31 last, that in his government, Haiti would not be “the patio” of the Dominican Republic.

A brief account of Joseph’s latest pronouncements against the homeland of Juan Pablo Duarte, Francisco del Rosario Sánchez and Matías, Ramón Mella.

On August 31, he talks about fear

Claude said that if he becomes president of Haiti, “the racists and the extreme right” of the Dominican Republic, which he defined as hegemonic and dominating, have reason to be afraid, since if he becomes president, Haiti will not be “the backyard” from Dominican Republic.

His Twitter account is the medium where he expresses his feelings towards this country, and we quote “the racists and the extreme right of the DR, animated by a hegemonic and dominating will, are right to be afraid”, said Joseph, “with me, Haiti does not it will be their backyard…They know it well. I speak from experience,” he added.

The August 25 did not speak of the Dominicans but called for mobilization in Haiti

Former Prime Minister Claude Joseph, called for general mobilization in that nation against the first Minister Ariel Henrywhom he criticized for not taking action against armed gangs, crimes and kidnappings in that nation.

Regarding the armed gangs, the Dominican president, in addition to Claude Joseph, prohibited entry to this territory to 12 gang leaders: Jimmy Cherizier alias Barbecue; Innocent Vitel’Homme, known as Vitelom – Gang Vitelom (Torcelle); Destina Renel aka Ti Lapli – Gang Grand Ravine; Wilson Joseph known as Lanmo San Jou, from the gang 400 Mawozo.

In addition to Claudy Celestin known as Chen Mechan- Gang Chen Mechan (Carrefour-Tabarre); Alexandre Ezechiel, alias Ze-Baz Pilat; Kempes Sanon Baz BelAir; Chery Christ-Roi, known as Chris-La; Felix Monel aka Mikano – Baz Waff Jeremie; Jean Pierre Gabriel aka Ti Gabriel – Gpèp; Alexis Serge Renel known as Ti Junior and Orlichen Emile aka Pe Lebren- Baz Delmas.

On June 11, Claude Joseph described as “hypocrisy” that the Dominican government denied the regulatory agreement

Joseph called President Luis Abinader a “hypocrite” after he stated that the Dominican Republic had not agreed to regularize immigrants from the neighboring country during the meetings of the IX Summit of the Americas.

According to Joseph, the Dominican head of state takes advantage of Haiti as a pawn to advance their political agenda.

“This is a man who doesn’t keep his promise domestically on many issues, but believes he can use Haiti as his last resort to pander to ultra-nationalists in his country and win votes,” the former Haitian official added in a tweet. .

May 25 Claude Joseph on immigration operations: “Systematic racism and anti-Haitianism in the DR is unacceptable”

He referred to the immigration operations carried out by the Dominican authorities in Ciudad Juan Bosch, which he described as human rights “abuses” against some of its citizens.

Likewise, Joseph, through a message posted on his Twitter social network account, urged international authorities to give him follow-ups to these raids, in which hundreds of Haitian citizens were deported.

“The international community must closely monitor the numerous cases of human rights abuses against Haitians in (Ciudad) Juan Bosch, Dominican Republic. Systematic racism and anti-Haitianism in the Dominican Republic is unacceptable,” he wrote.