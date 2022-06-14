Claudia Álvarez and Billy Rovzar celebrate the baptism of their three children with a spectacular party

claudia alvarez and the producer Billy Rovzar they threw the house out the window with the baptism of their three childrenTwins Clio and Billyas well as his eldest daughter Kirawhom they celebrated with a luxurious party in which there were some celebrities among their guests.

Several months in advance, the Mexican actress revealed through the stories of her official Instagram account that she was looking for ideas to celebrate the baptism of her three children and although she only shared some details of the preparations, the big day came on Last Saturday June 11 and the first images were leaked on social networks by some of the attendees.

According to various Instagram posts, the couple Rovzar Álvarez spared no expense to hold a spectacular party attended by celebrities such as Grettell Valdez, Martha Higareda, adriana louvier, Tania Lizard, Ximena Herrera Y Rossana Najeraamong other.

After the religious ceremony, the hosts and the large group of guests enjoyed a spectacular party held in a huge garden adorned with natural flowers, balloons in pastel colors and other decorations alluding to this great day; Of course, everything was personalized with the names of the guests: Clio, Billy, as well as Kira, who stole all eyes on the dance floor.

For this special occasion, the protagonist of successful soap operas such as ‘Vencer el Desamor’ and ‘En Tierras Salvajes’ dazzled with an elegant dress in a neutral tone that, in addition to highlighting her beauty, confirmed that She has already managed to recover her spectacular figure just six months after the birth of her babies.

Who also looked spectacular on this occasion was the actress Grettell Valdez and shared some photos of the celebration through his Instagram account. Wearing high-waisted yellow pants and a matching top that showed her abdomen of steel, it was how she shone next to her inseparable son Santino on one of the most special days for her friend.

“I’m so proud of you loveWhat a beautiful family you have formed, I love you forever. May God bless you all your life”, was the message with which he accompanied the publication.

