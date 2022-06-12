Claudia Álvarez throws the house out the window at the baptism of her twins | INSTAGRAM SPECIAL

Claudia Álvarez throws the house out the window at the baptism of her twins. Almost six months after giving birth to her little ones twins Clio and Billy, Mexican actress Claudia Álvarez together with her partner Billy Rovzar, decided to celebrate the children’s baptism in a luxurious venue.

Since January 14, Claudia has been in her second phase as a mother with the arrival of her new babies. Although the actress only published in her stories an image of a magnificent makeup set that she would use this day, she has not revealed details of the party.

But her friends do. That is why we know that the couple did not skimp on the celebration of little Clio and Billy, in addition to the fact that the artist’s family and friends are partying this June 11 and apparently they are having a great time in a beach venue .

The protagonist of Overcoming heartbreak wore an extravagant silver dress with openings that revealed her charms, but above all it made an impact because it boasts a spectacular figure just half a year after having two little ones. It was her friend Grettell Valdez, who spread the outfit of the lucky mother.

Through her Instagram account, Gretell published a photo next to Claudia and wrote: “I’m so proud of you, my love, what a beautiful family you have formedI love you forever. May God bless you all your life @claudiaalvarezo & @billyrovzar”.

In the image it can be seen that Valdez wears an elegant outfit, but comfortable, ideal for a celebration on the beach, so the yellow two-piece set was simply spectacular. In addition, she accompanied her outfit with a white jacket.

Other details of the celebration have been spread on social networks, for example, that the party was held in a garden, where they placed a tent and on the tables they display huge flower arrangements, which emulate the shape of a tree; In addition, there were several famous guests.

Some of the stars who attended the celebration are Daniela Cordero, Tania Lizardo, Rossana Nájera and Erika de la Rosa. In a video that circulates on networks it is seen that they are having a great time while a group performs a song by the English group The Beatles. We hope that, in the coming days, Claudia Álvarez herself will make us part of this important celebration for her and her family.