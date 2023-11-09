Claudia Bauza: The Art of Freedom

Actress, model, artist, many words define Claudia Bauza; Through this interview we find that their existence cannot be kept a secret…

Credit:

editorial director: Gerard Angulo/@gerardangulo

Photography: George Duva / @georgeduva

Realization: Sergio Valenzuela /@sergio.valenzuelaach

MUAH: Davo Steben/@davosteben

Fashion Assistant: Michelle Ortiz / @michortizand

MUAH Assistant: Anna Mortera / @annamortera_makeup

Photography Assistant: Alberto Dominguez / @vagoneta

Thanks to: BB BB/EJ/@bibibibi.online

Interview: Wendy Sanjose / @wendy.sanjose

born in barcelona With a spark of virtues and a curious creativity towards the world of art, today we see claudia bauza acting jobs like in film “Wonderful Alyssa”,

and at the same time cover girl Hong Kong, Vietnam, the United States and now in Mexico, where he met Team Marie Claire Taking advantage of the return, in a shoot of imagination and sophistication, to try what is now his favorite taco, Pastor.

How has trying life in different parts of the world helped you?

I consider myself a nomadic soul, This was the basis of my education, Being alone in many places where I had no one, I had to develop strength There’s something in me that I didn’t even know I had, that I had personalities that I didn’t even know existed.

this was very important be able to develop And after so many years what I want most is to show the world everything I have learned and get the best out of me as an actress.

my favorite place has been mexicoI was amazed by the tradition of the Day of the Dead, a celebration full of color and music that really immerses you in the culture of the country.

Total Look: Ferragamo.

Jewellery: One in 50.

What was it like studying acting, starting from scratch, away from home?

It was an exciting challenge, in miami i discovered musicIn another type of culture people are very close and open New York I learned about discipline, about being hard-working, about methodology.

Of From Stanislavsky to Chekhov And that, method or not, sometimes you have to interpret without using your own experience of any kind, but rather empathizing with the character, I also enjoy exploring the character from that empathy.

Top: Vero Diaz.

Pants: Alersundi.

Coat: Merkabah.

The most valuable thing that the experience left me was opportunity to learn from something From the best teachers and professionals in the industry, as well as the ability to adapt to different acting styles, the agility to work and the ability to generate your own equipment.

How would you define your style?

beautiful and sophisticatedbut always With a charming touch. I’m looking for clothes that highlight my personality and make me attractive Feel safe as well as comfortable. is in the key attention to details And Choose timeless pieces, I always say: The right shoes can instantly change the feel of any outfit.

Is there any play that has particularly influenced you?

Yes, “Fool for Love” by Sam Shepard. This is one of my favorites, I loved it because the character of May felt like a complete role to me, she had an incredible inner world with a lot of trauma.

This is one of Things I discovered about theaterThat you can fix yourself through the script from your own experience and especially when you study the method you have to touch all your past experiences And revive the senses,

When people from outside came to see him in the class, he looked shrunk. Lee Strasberg Conservatory), everyone is living their experience, in the end we all somehow recovered, facing our traumas and we had it in our minds on stage and it turned out to be so easy, so real.

This is the most beautiful thing that has ever happened to me, It was like going to a psychologist studying art. I love these types of roles, and although one may be cast into more superficial roles in the beginning, I always find a way to change them up.

Jeweller’s: Messika.

Body Suit: Mariandry Gatton.

jacket: benito santosShoes, Hermes.

Who are the women who inspire you or shape your identity?

i like audrey hepburn And the concept I had that of humanityThere is something about her that is so sensitive and natural at the same time, so multifaceted. Also Meryl Streep or Ana de ArmasI admire him a lot for his impeccable talent and acting.

Trajectories like theirs help me feel comfortable when I think about the future, it’s good to have context, to be able to trust that I’m not making a leap that no one has made before. And what’s more, they are women.

Are there any film genres you would like to explore?

He historical film genreI am fascinated by the idea of ​​immersing myself in different eras and cultures through my performances. As exciting as it was challenging, it would be an artistic challenge. On the other hand, psychological dramas or thrillers attract my attention, but especially independent or foreign films.

The Complete Look: Alfredo Martínez.

What do you think is your role in this work called life?

I think that my role is to inspire othersespecially women, follow your passion never stop pursue your goals, Continue to grow as an actress and develop myself in projects with a more visible scope and let people know they have my support, listen to the stories and give those voices a platform through my work.

search for Complete shooting by Claudia Bauza Available in various forms, in our printed edition Points of sale in the Mexican Republic As:

Fresco, Area, Walmart, HEB, City Market, La Comer, Superma, Sanborn, Hudson News, Airports and advertisers as well as your Digital edition on MagzterWhere you can also find its previous versions marie claire mexico,

Don’t forget to follow us Instagram, @marieclaire_la to find exclusive content of this September edition.

On the cover of November 2023:

Maite Peroni: A Natural Talent

Samadhi Zendejas: On Persisting, Resisting and Urging

Domelipa: A look at the digital age