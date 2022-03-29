Claudia Echavarría: who is the Colombian who married a prince? – People – Culture

On March 25, the wedding between María Claudia Echavarría and Josef-Emanuel from Liechtenstein took place in the city of Cartagena. This marriage caused a stir, as Echavarría is the first Colombian to become a European princess.

The event was held in the San Pedro Claver church, in the historic center of the city. Although it seemed like a great celebration, there were only a few guests, all close to the families of the bride and groom.

Members of the Belgian royalty and members of the Principality of Liechtenstein and Luxembourg arrived in Cartagenaamong whom were the Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Alois of Liechtenstein and Maria Laura, niece of King Philip of Belgium, as documented by ‘EL TIEMPO’.

The groom, Josef-Emanuel of Liechtenstein, is the sixteenth successor to the throne of his family and the third son of Margaret of Luxembourg and Nicholas of Liechtenstein. In addition, he is 32 years old and is an architect.

Maria Claudia Echavarria

Chiqui Echavarría, mother of the bride, and Nicoás de Linchestein Photo: Photo: Nestor Gomez. Production, Shaio Munoz

For her part, as the magazine ‘Hola’ explains, María Claudia Echavarría, known among her relatives as ‘Clocló’, was born in Cartagena, Colombia and is the daughter of the renowned businesswoman ‘Chiqui Echavarría’, owner and founder of the company of events Casa Chiqui.

Nevertheless, ‘Clocló’ has a very extensive international background, since, although he was born in Cartagena, his childhood and adolescence were spent between Geneva, Miami and Switzerland. Currently, she lives in London with her husband.

However, Echavarría trained professionally in Bogotá, Colombia and specialized in fashion and lifestyle.. Her education allowed her to co-found her company Si.Collective and manage Casa Chiqui, her mother’s company.

Yes.Collective is a community that aims to promote the talent of the best creators and designers in the region, expanding internationally with fashion brands that leave the Latin American stamp on their clothes and style.

Wedding of María Claudia Echavarría and Prince Josef-Emanuel of Liechtenstein. Photo: Nestor Gomez and Shaio Munoz

‘Clocló’ has a brother named Felipe, who is the namesake of his late father. He is currently married to Colombian designer and businesswoman Danielle Corona, with whom he married in 2014, also in Cartagena.

According to the magazine, The engagement between Echavarría and Prince Josef was announced in mid-2021. However, not much information is known about it, since the couple agreed to keep their relationship as private as possible.



