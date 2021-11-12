Claudia Gerini, no to citizenship income: “It’s pocket money”

Claudia Gerini is against the Basic income. After the scandal of the maxi-scam of 60 million euros, the actress says she is against the social security measure. “I am highly against it: it pushes people instead of to work, not to do it. I talk a lot with people, I hear restaurateurs or people who say that people do not go to work because they have citizenship income”, said the Roman interpreter during the program Giletti 102.5, on Rtl. “Work is not just effort or commitment. It is comparable to a government that gives pocket money to keep people at home, it does not push for growth, to move the economy: in my opinion it was a mistake “.