News

Claudia Gerini, no to citizenship income: “It’s pocket money”

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Claudia Gerini is against the Basic income. After the scandal of the maxi-scam of 60 million euros, the actress says she is against the social security measure. “I am highly against it: it pushes people instead of to work, not to do it. I talk a lot with people, I hear restaurateurs or people who say that people do not go to work because they have citizenship income”, said the Roman interpreter during the program Giletti 102.5, on Rtl. “Work is not just effort or commitment. It is comparable to a government that gives pocket money to keep people at home, it does not push for growth, to move the economy: in my opinion it was a mistake “.

Lower paid women: “It’s a cultural factor”

Claudia then launched an appeal to improve the work of women, who are still underpaid compared to men . “We manage to do everything and earn even 31% less, a cultural factor”, added the actress, who then spoke about her personal situation. “I am a worker, a mother, I try to match schedules: it takes a lot of energy and a lot of love. To keep up with the children, family and work you have to be like this: enthusiastic and organized”. Meanwhile Claudia is currently in theaters with For all life, with Claudia Pandolfi, Ambra Angiolini And Carolina Crescentini.

Watch the video

Claudia Gerini: “De Rossi? I joined the choirs of the Roma fans on Pallotta”

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Christian Stefanelli | who is the young promise of the Amici 21 dance

3 weeks ago

Ryan Gosling and Thai boxing: his bestial training

September 6, 2021

Will Ethereum Founder’s Entry into Board Make Dogecoin a Better Currency?

August 20, 2021

at the cinema and in streaming

October 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button