Claudia Gerini, no to citizenship income: “It’s pocket money”
Claudia Gerini is against the Basic income. After the scandal of the maxi-scam of 60 million euros, the actress says she is against the social security measure. “I am highly against it: it pushes people instead of to work, not to do it. I talk a lot with people, I hear restaurateurs or people who say that people do not go to work because they have citizenship income”, said the Roman interpreter during the program Giletti 102.5, on Rtl. “Work is not just effort or commitment. It is comparable to a government that gives pocket money to keep people at home, it does not push for growth, to move the economy: in my opinion it was a mistake “.
Lower paid women: “It’s a cultural factor”
Claudia then launched an appeal to improve the work of women, who are still underpaid compared to men . “We manage to do everything and earn even 31% less, a cultural factor”, added the actress, who then spoke about her personal situation. “I am a worker, a mother, I try to match schedules: it takes a lot of energy and a lot of love. To keep up with the children, family and work you have to be like this: enthusiastic and organized”. Meanwhile Claudia is currently in theaters with For all life, with Claudia Pandolfi, Ambra Angiolini And Carolina Crescentini.