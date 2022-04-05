Claudia López speaks about the barbecue measure in Bogotá – Bogotá

“With the Metropolitan Police we have evaluated the situation in which we are. Terrorism and crime have Bogotá as a target, as confirmed by the authorities and the Ministry of Defense”. These were the first words of the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, after the security council that took place on Tuesday morning, in which the Secretary of Security, Aníbal Fernández de Soto, also participated.

In the same way, the mayor confirmed that in order to take care of Bogotá in the midst of the terrorist threat it is experiencing, it is necessary to continue with the measures that had been in place since last week. In this way, he confirmed that the decision to restrict the mobility of barbecue grills will be maintained on Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 7 at night and 4 in the morning.

Exceptions to the new restriction

Of the proposals made by biker clubs and organizations, the Mayor’s Office accepted three of them:

– Assess monthly the effectiveness of measure and contemplate the possibility of withdrawing it if the situation improves.

– Bikers will join security fronts to report suspicious events and help monitor critical areas.

– Five exceptions to the rule will be established so that people with specific tasks can transport barbecue within the restriction hours: surveillance and private security personnel, emergency care personnel, the insured; Elected drivers and the transport of people with disabilities will be able to circulate but must identify their helmet and vest, not only with the license plate of the motorcycle, but also with the name of the exception to which it applies.

In the same way, the mayor pointed out that “putting ourselves in the shoes of those who use motorcycles, we are only asking that three nights a week there be no barbecue in the city.” On that same road, López asked motorcyclists not to make blockades that affect the mobility of the city and reminded them of the importance of having a visible identification in helmet and clothing, and complying with the restriction of barbecue as a tool to reduce crime rates in Bogotá.

Advances in dialogue with bikers

Yesterday in the afternoon, the Secretary of Security, Aníbal Fernández de Soto, and the delegates of the district administration, met with the bikers’ union to reach some agreement on the new restriction.

Despite the fact that the motorcyclists declared that they had not been listened to and that the options presented did not favor them, this morning, at the end of a security council, Mayor López reported that some specific agreements had been reached at said meeting.

Among the agreements that were established was the lifting of the restriction in five specific causes, the linking of motorcyclists to care networks or security fronts and, it was established, that the measure will be reviewed periodically month by month to analyze its operation.

After yesterday’s meeting with motorcycle associations, the Mayor @ClaudiaLopez announced this Tuesday that it will host three of the proposals made by bikers against the measures that will come into force on April 11. pic.twitter.com/ZHsMvj9PYX — Secretary of Security BOG (@SeguridadBOG) April 5, 2022

Other security measures of the Government and the Mayor’s Office

Faced with the growing wave of crime in the country’s capital and the last two terrorist events that occurred in March, both the Mayor’s Office and the National Government took on the task of implementing a package of 10 security measures for the new challenges facing Bogotá.

In this way, the mayor recalled the five measures that were taken by the

national authorities to contain “the national security threat”:

– Assignment of 1,000 more policemen for the city.

– 120 intelligence men to investigate terrorist acts.

– Formation of mixed army and police teams to guard the entrances

and out of town.

– Reward of 5,000 million pesos to capture alias ‘John Mechas’,

leader of the 33rd front of the Farc dissidents.

– Increase of 160 police officers for the town of Ciudad Bolívar, where

presented terrorist acts in recent weeks.

Likewise, López explained the five citizen contribution measures,

essential for the security of Bogotá:

– Commercial establishments that have night operation Thursday, Friday

and Saturday, they must be linked to a security front so that they can

timely report fights, fights, and contribute to the prevention of

conflicts.

– Restriction of noise and crowds in parks from 10 at night.

– Closure of clubs that use their business name to be speakeasies.

– Peak and plate extended for private vehicles in order to have better

mobility and reduce road accidents, which frees the police to

address other priority security issues.

– Barbecue restriction on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a schedule of

7:00 at night to 4:00 in the morning.