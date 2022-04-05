Claudia López speaks about the barbecue measure in Bogotá – Bogotá

“With the Metropolitan Police we have evaluated the situation in which we are. Terrorism and crime have Bogotá as a target, as confirmed by the authorities and the Ministry of Defense”. These were the first words of the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, after the security council that took place on Tuesday morning, in which the Secretary of Security, Aníbal Fernández de Soto, also participated.

In the same way, the mayor confirmed that in order to take care of Bogotá in the midst of the terrorist threat it is experiencing, it is necessary to continue with the measures that had been in place since last week. In this way, he confirmed that the decision to restrict the mobility of barbecue grills will be maintained on Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 7 at night and 4 in the morning.

Exceptions to the new restriction

Of the proposals made by biker clubs and organizations, the Mayor’s Office accepted three of them:

– Assess monthly the effectiveness of measure and contemplate the possibility of withdrawing it if the situation improves.

– Bikers will join security fronts to report suspicious events and help monitor critical areas.

– Five exceptions to the rule will be established so that people with specific tasks can transport barbecue within the restriction hours: surveillance and private security personnel, emergency care personnel, the insured; Elected drivers and the transport of people with disabilities will be able to circulate but must identify their helmet and vest, not only with the license plate of the motorcycle, but also with the name of the exception to which it applies.