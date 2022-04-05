Claudia López: Terrorism and criminality target Bogotá – Bogotá
The mayor recalled why it is necessary to implement the 10 security measures in the capital.
April 05, 2022, 08:13 AM
“With the Metropolitan Police we have evaluated the situation in which we are. Terrorism and crime have Bogotá as a target, as confirmed by the authorities and the Ministry of Defense”. These were the first words of the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, after the security council that took place on Tuesday morning, in which the Secretary of Security, Aníbal Fernández de Soto, also participated.
In the same way, the mayor confirmed that in order to take care of Bogotá in the midst of the terrorist threat it is experiencing, it is necessary to continue with the measures that had been in place since last week. Along these lines, she ratified that the decision to restrict the mobility of barbecue grills on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. will be maintained.
Exceptions to the new restriction
Of the proposals made by biker clubs and organizations, the Mayor’s Office accepted three of them:
– Assess the effectiveness of the measure on a monthly basis and consider the possibility of withdrawing it if the situation improves.
– Bikers will join security fronts to report suspicious events and help monitor critical areas.
– Five exceptions to the rule will be established so that people with specific tasks can transport barbecue within the restriction hours: surveillance and private security personnel, emergency care personnel, the insured; the chosen drivers and the transport of people with disabilities will be able to circulate but they must identify their helmet and vestnot only with the license plate of the motorcycle, but also with the name of the exception to which it applies.
