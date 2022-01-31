Claudia Marchiori: “Here are my favorite films”

MILAN – We have just seen and loved her in the role of Carla ne The bridethe Rai miniseries directed by Giacomo Campiotti, so we called Claudia Marchiori asking her if she would like to try our questionnaire Me & The Cinema (you can find the previous episodes here). So here is the actress reveal a Hot Corn his favorite films, cult scenes but not only, because he also recommends to all readers a film that must be recovered. You are ready?

THE FIRST FILM THAT SHOCKED ME – “This is easy: Romeo + Juliet by Baz Luhrmann. I must have been fourteen, I remember that DVDs were still rented in the video store. It was an afternoon with friends when I decided to opt for a film inspired by one of Shakespeare’s most famous works: Romeo and Juliet. It was a revelation: I never expected so much modernity from a classic opera like that. The screenplay faithfully reproduced the texts and dialogues of the opera, but I was struck by the initial prologue proclaimed on television as a news story that reported the feud between two powerful business empires: the Capulets and the Montagues, all set in Verona Beach, in Los Angeles. In my opinion, the details in that film also make a difference, like guns instead of swords. Cool! ».

THE FILM I NEVER TIRED TO SEE – «Here I say instead Chocolat by Lasse Hallström, no doubt. The story of Vianne Rocher tells the story of a daring woman – played by Juliette Binoche – who after moving with her daughter Anouk to a small, bigoted French village, decides to open a greedy chocolate shop during the strict Lenten fasting period. It is a film that talks about hidden and repressed desires, about emancipation, about the need to break out of the mold and break the rules, to listen to instinct once and for all, because that’s where creative expression comes from. And then it also tells the story of a gypsy love. Roux, the character played by Johnny Depp, represents the kind of free love I want in life. “

THE SCENE THAT MAKES ME ALWAYS MOVE … – “And here instead I quote an animated film from 2003: Koda, brother bear. Yes, I know now you’ll think it’s a Disney cartoon, but for me the death scene of Sitka, the eldest of three brothers, has always had a great emotional impact. I am the eldest of three sisters and the idea of ​​not being there for them, the thought of abandoning them and leaving them alone, is one of my greatest fears. Roberta and Giorgia I would like to always have them close to protect them… ».

THE FILM I RECOMMEND TO HOT CORN READERS – “A 1996 French film by Jaco van Dormael, The eighth day, a film that I am very fond of. It deals with diversity, an essential issue that has always accompanied me as a great resource. This film I dedicate to my sister Giorgia who has Down Syndrome, I learned a lot from her and I will never stop doing it! The film tells the meeting of Georges (Pascal Duquenne), a boy with Down’s Syndrome, and Harry (Daniel Auteuil) a “normal” man. Start like this: “God on the first day made the sun that pinches the eyes and then he made the earth. The second day he did the sea that wets the feet, the wind that tickles. On the third day he made the records. On the fourth day he did television. On the fifth day he made grass. The sixth day made men. On the seventh day he rested. And on the eighth day Georges did. “ A brilliant opening, I dare to say! ».

MY FAVOURITE ACTRESS – “I don’t really have a favorite actress or actor. I’m always looking for new stimuli, new emotions. I like to surprise myself and I happen to do it even in front of films with actors playing minor roles. Life is short for

be satisfied. A bit like when I go to an ice cream parlor and try new flavors … “