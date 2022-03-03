Claudia Martín from ‘The rich also cry’, assures that she got on the Mexico City subway and nobody recognized her

One of the actresses of the moment is the Mexican claudia martinwho confessed that despite having great fame for the soap operas he has made, he had an unexpected experience in the Mexico City subway, because according to the actress, he made a trip on one of the lines of this transport and nobody he recognized her.

At 32 years old, the talented actress has established herself as one of the great figures of Hispanic entertainment telenovelas thanks to the excellent work he has done in productions such as “Fire burning”, “Like you there are no two” and “Enamoring me with Ramón”.

However, his big break in the world of acting came in 2022 after was chosen to star in the new version of the telenovela “The rich also cry”one of Televisa’s most ambitious projects for this year.

During an interview with the famous entertainment magazine TVyNovelas, the famous actress told how she prepared to give life to the character Mariana Villarreal in her new leading role. In the past version of “The rich also cry” that role was played by the first actress, Verónica Castro.

without saving anything, The actress born in the state of Oaxaca confessed that to prepare for the new challenge she made a long tour of the markets, the center of Mexico City and the church of San Judas Tadeo that is located in the capital.

To the surprise of his millions of fans, Claudia Martín pointed out that she made the trip through the entire Line 1 of the Mexico City Metro; she confessed that no other passenger on the transport network recognized her Well, he was wearing his mask.

romance debuts

2021 was not the best year for Claudia Martín because she was involved in various scandals arising from her divorce from the television producer, Andrés Tovarwho allegedly would have started his relationship with Maite Perroni when they were still married, however, everything seems to indicate that 2022 will be a better year for the actress because she decided to give herself a new chance at love and confirmed her romance with a handsome actor.

It was through their social networks where Claudia Martín published a photo in which she appears hugging and kissing her colleague, Hugo Catalán and in case something was missing to confirm her romance she wrote “With you”He also added some emojis of hearts, for his part, the handsome actor also shared this photo on his Instagram profile and wrote “One day I met the gaze of an angel.”

