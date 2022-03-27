Claudia Martín says goodbye to the beach wearing a great body with a litmus bikini

After putting an end to the recordings of the successful TelevisaUnivisión telenovela ‘Los Ricos Tambien Lloran’, which he currently stars in; claudia martin she took a few days off on the beach with her boyfriend Hugo CatalanFrom where He shared several photographs in which he exposed his shapely silhouette.

In 2021, the beautiful Mexican actress went through complicated moments in her sentimental life that led her to go through a controversial divorce with producer Andrés Tovar, but after several months of mourning, she recently decided to give her life a new twist to show herself through the media. social networks as he had rarely done throughout his career.

This is how she has repeatedly shown off her statuesque silhouette from the beach, especially during her most recent trip to Puerto Escondido, where, in addition to celebrating her boyfriend Hugo Catalán’s birthday, she also took the opportunity to dazzle with her beauty by modeling a tiny suit. bathroom

And it is that, from the beach and under the rays of the sun, Claudia Martín heated up her official Instagram account by showing her curves with the help of a sexy iridescent bikini that surrounded her waist with thin ribbons.

“The magic hour. Thank you Hugo Catalán for my photos“, Wrote the famous one at the bottom of the postcards.

With a slight smile and her completely natural face without a drop of makeup, it was how the 32-year-old television star captivated more than 140 thousand fans who qualified the series of postcards with a red heart, in addition to messages with which they made her know how beautiful it looks.

“How beautiful you are”, “Omg what a goddess”, “Spectacular”, “The most beautiful woman in the world”, “what sensuality“, “Pretty”, “so beautiful always“, “How beautiful you are really spectacular“,”What a great body”, wrote some fans.

And although she definitely captivated her loyal fans with these postcards, shortly after she surprised by sharing one more snapshot in which she showed off her shapely and sculptural silhouette in front of a huge window in which she appeared wearing a light undergarment while posing topless, which accompanied with the description “Paradise“.

