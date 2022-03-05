Claudia Martín thanks tune to ‘Los Ricos Tambien Lloran’ after its success

claudia martin is the protagonist ofRich people cry too“, Being the third time that Televisa carries out this story. It was previously Veronica Castro who was Mariana Villareal in the 1979 version of the same name and in 1995, Thalia It was “María la del Barrio”.

The new version of “Los Ricos Tambien Lloran” has captivated the audience and Martín is grateful to all the people who have tuned in to the melodrama on its broadcast in Mexico.

“Thank you for joining us in these first chapters !!!”, Martin wrote on Instagram

Until now, it is unknown when Univision will broadcast “Los Ricos Tambien Lloran” in the United States, but the Latin network already published a first preview at the beginning of the year.

Martín gives life to Mariana Villareal, a very beautiful, intelligent and charismatic girl. With a great intuition and instinct to overcome. She is a born entrepreneur and a warrior who fights to survive and overcome adversity. She is strong-willed, so she is not easy to manipulate. She possesses a great heart and noble feelings.

Mariana is honest and direct. She has no filters, she speaks and acts according to her convictions, which sometimes causes her problems that she skillfully manages to overcome. Thanks to her sympathy and sincerity, she manages to gain the acceptance of the people around her, but also the rejection of her opponents.

Although she is shocked by Luis Alberto when she sees him, their first meetings will not be lucky. It is over time and through getting to know each other better that both will open their hearts and love will save them.

Keep reading

• Angelique Boyer is the biggest fan of Sebastián Rulli and applauds his work in ‘Los Ricos Tambien Lloran’

• Sebastián Rulli celebrates the direction of ‘Los Ricos Tambien Lloran’, TelevisaUnivision’s telenovela

• Musical theme of the telenovela ‘Los Ricos Tambien Lloran (2022)’ is a duet between Lucero and Cristian Castro