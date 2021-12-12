Claudia Motta, an Italian to Miss World: “I want to be a magistrate”

Guest of A Sheep Day, Claudia Motta he confesses: “I know I am worth a lot for my values ​​and here beauty is the last thing that matters, in this competition many things are brought into play. For example, I study law and want to become a magistrate. I’m not afraid of anyone, we are all very different “. The Italian candidate opens up to Rai Radio01 telling her every wish.

Claudia Motta now she is in Puerto Rico, where on December 16 she will compete to become the most beautiful on the planet. Given her young age, did she arrive there alone or did someone accompany her? “I’m here with the whole family”. When asked who the ideal man was, the woman replied: “I like the mature man, a Johnny Depp man who has a lot of personality.”

Claudia Motta Miss World: “When I grow up I want to be a magistrate”

While when they ask you to Damiano dei Maneskin, a sex symbol for very young girls, the beauty queen commented: “Handsome boy but he’s not my type”. Then he continued: “Maybe Giuseppe Conte, who is very fascinating”. The host of the show at that point commented: “So between Conte and Mario Draghi would you go to dinner with the 5S leader? The woman replied: “Let’s say yes”.

Claudia Motta is 21 years old and comes from Velletri, a city in the Castelli Romani, in this adventure she is accompanied by her beloved parents, her father Stefano and her mother Alessandra. In any case it will be a great success for this young woman who already has very clear ideas and while waiting for the final she enjoys the Caribbean pleasures, as she confided to Il Messaggero: “I’ve been here for days now and time seems to have passed very quickly Porto Rico is beautiful, full of lights, the most beautiful beach I saw was the one in Dorato, I danced salsa, reaggeton and tasted some fantastic typical dishes. “