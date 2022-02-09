Claudia Pandolfi, the disease that devastated her: “It was a poison”

Health problems for Claudia Pandolfi. The actress comes out and recounts the details of the disease that has devastated her and made her life impossible. Here’s what happened.

Claudia Pandolfi it’s a’actress Italian born in Rome in 1974. Today she has 47 years of age and is considered one of the best Italian actresses around, already winner of the Flaiano Award in 1999, and then nominated twice for the Silver Ribbon and once for the David di Donatello. She is married and also has two children.

There career by Claudia Pandolfi in the world of acting began in the 90s. Between films al cinema And TV showsreaches national notoriety thanks to the role of Alice in the TV series “A doctor in the family“And then with the role of commissioner in the Canale 5 series”Police District“.

More recently, in the 2021 took part in the film “For all life“, Directed by Paolo Costella, then participates in the TV series”A professor“, Broadcast on Rai, and finally is the protagonist of the Netflix film entitled”My brother, my sister“, Directed by Roberto Capucci. Probably, however, the best interpretation of him dates back to 2010, with the film by Paolo Virzì “The first beautiful Thing“.

As for his private life, since 2016 she is married to the film producer Marco De Angelis. Claudia Pandolfi he has two sons: the first is called Gabriele, born from a previous relationship, and the second is called Tito, son of Claudia Pandolfi and his current husband Marco De Angelis.

Actress Claudia Pandolfi talks about her illness

Even in the life of a successful actress like Claudia Pandolfi, however, it’s not always all pink and flowers. She herself in an interview some time ago told the details of the illness that he discovered he had and how difficult it was to get out of it. A rather common disease but it can turn out to be a real hell to deal with.

I continue Health problems they convinced her to undergo the so-called breath test: “I had to blow into a cannula connected to a machine that measures the amount of lactase present in the breath“, Says Pandolfi. The objective of the test was precisely to detect the levels of lactase, the enzyme naturally present in our body which allows us to digest dairy products.

This is how Claudia Pandolfi discovered she was lactose intolerant. Not any intolerance, given that the disease has devastated her. In practice, for Pandolfi lactose “it was a poison“, And he had to stop eating them overnight. Milk, ice cream, dairy products, cheeses of all kinds: a real one detoxification.