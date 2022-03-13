Claudia Ramírez would have confronted Luis de Llano for romance with Sasha Sokol

Claudia Ramírez would have confronted Luis de Llano after the end of their relationship (Photos: Instagram)

After the singer and actress sasha sokol break silent about the abuses he suffered next to the producer and creative Louis of Llano a lot of figures of the entertainment industry in Mexico They decided to talk about it, some were criticized for their position, while others decided not to make a judgment about it.

Given this, users of social networks recovered some alleged statements from the actress claudia ramirez where he allegedly confronted the producer for the moments he lived when he found out that Luis de Llano began an affair with Sokol. These comments are no longer in your account. Twitterwhere the protagonist of I still love you He supposedly talked about it.

“She was 21 years old, she had ended a two-year relationship, two months later he finds out that he was already in another relationship with an almost girldesperate she talks to him on the phone, desperate and surprised to claim him ”, reads the first publication that Ramírez shared in Twitter.

Social network users recovered the actress’s statements since they are no longer on her Twitter profile (Photo: Twitter)

In accordance with TvNotesLuis de Llano revealed that some of his celebrity romances included Claudia Ramírez.

“He answers her, she is not so young anymore, she tells him, it could be your daughter, you have known her since you were 10 years old. Him: ‘You’re crazy and hot’. This is how it normalizes and qualifies, “concluded the actress.

In the framework of International Women’s Dayon March 8, was when Sokol came out to deny the statements that De Llano gave during an interview with Yordi Rosado on his self-titled channel Youtube.

Claudia Ramírez allegedly mentioned that De Llano called her “crazy and hot” (Photo: Twitter)

“Luis from Not anymore. As long as women in my situation do not dare to speak the truth, there will continue to be men like Luis de Llano. Since I was 14 years old I wanted to believe that I was responsible for what happened. Today I understand that my only responsibility was to remain silent.

In the interview, De Llano assured that he was very much in love with the ex Timbirichebut it was the same one who decided to leave it.

“When the relationship started I was 14 and he was 39. I was in Vaseline with Timbiriche and it was clearly a girl. We were together almost 4 years. My family found out and they went crazy and it was not for less. Luis was almost three times my age. He was a year older than my dad and he was the same age as my mom,” Sokol continued.

Luis de Llano’s interview with Yordi Rosado has caused great controversy after Sasha Sokol’s statements (Photo: Instagram)

Sasha also mentioned one of her biggest losses that she suffered as a result of the relationship she had.that of Fernando Diez Barroso, then his mother Magdalena Cuillery’s partner and senior executive of Televisaa company that launched her to stardom.

“I had a hard time leaving him, he was a powerful man in the industry; my representative and my producer. I was very afraid that by separating my career would be hurt. Why does she lie every time she talks about me? Because he knows perfectly well that what he did is a crimeSokol wrote.

Sasha Sokol was 14 years old when she started an affair with Luis de Llano, almost 40 (Photo: YouTube Screenshot / Ventaneando)

Among his various Twitter posts, Sasha apologized to her family and her current partner for putting them in the eye of the hurricane of criticism and assured that he decided to make it known after so long because he thought that keeping it quiet for years would help him forget it.

“Throughout our relationship I was a minor. I write this crying. Crying over what happened, yeah but crying also for what keeps happening. What would my life have been like if Luis, instead of putting me in his bed, had done what he was supposed to do, which was take care of me? I will never know. What I do know is that the things you live mark you forever, “she sentenced.

