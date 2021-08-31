Claudio Amendola, only Stallone put dad in crisis – Cinema

ROME – “Today I went to get petrol and the owner kept me talking about dad for 30 minutes. Anecdotes, curiosities, he still remembered the crowd at his funeral in the artists’ church in Piazza del Popolo, but above all he reminded me how much he was always available, friendly, generous in the neighborhood. You are very good, Claudio, he told me, but Ferruccio is in everyone’s memory “. Fifty-seven years old, almost forty career, two times son of art (Ferruccio Amendola and Rita Savagnone), Claudio Amendola, questioned on the phone by ANSA, confirms the great love for his father Ferruccio who died in Rome exactly twenty years ago, the September 3, 2001.

Ferruccio Amendola was an actor, voice actor and director of dubbing. He is best known for having lent his voice to Hollywood stars such as Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Sylvester Stallone, Dustin Hoffman in some significant interpretations. He has worked for film and television. “Having had a father like him means that I can see him often and as a voice actor I can hear him again. You always catch a film of his with your eyes closed, there is no way, even if he changed tone for each role, he was a perfectionist, a workaholic” . So much so that, adds the Roman actor and director, when he died, “we received a beautiful letter from a lady who arrived through the blind association: she wanted to thank Ferruccio, because with his voice and his films it was as if in those moments had restored her sight, every time she recognized him “. During his career Ferruccio, who died at the age of 72, starred alongside the greatest actors of our cinema scene. But it was his voice that made him a character. He became the king of voice actors. Then there were some commercials and “what they once called dramas” such as “Stories of love and friendship”, “Those thirty-six steps”, “Little Rome” and “First Aid”. They have had great successes.

His son Claudio remembers him like this: “I have to thank him: he gave me a job, I started when I was a kid, I was 18. He always left me free in my choices, but he knew how to pass on rigor, respect for work. and the public: they are priorities, he said, otherwise it is not worth anything. It was fundamental to do things in a professional way to the maximum, then of course one grows and improves, but his has always been an example to follow. a man who has had great success but has sweated and deserved it “. Are there any movies or actors who voiced your father that you prefer? “Dad’s favorite actor – Claudio replies – was Robert De Niro, for me maybe the film is Once upon a time in America, with jokes that for many of us are timeless. Then De Niro also thanked him publicly. Anyway. he was always one step behind, he was part of the old school of voice actors who were not looking for hype but just to do their job well. Then there are, of course, Al Pacino, Hoffman, especially the great Tootsie voice, he enjoyed very also very much with Tomas Milian. Once he had a hard time with Stallone in Rocky 3 when he had to talk with his jaw all twisted, it was not at all easy to understand and do it again, but it turned out an excellent job. ” Then, adds Amendola, “it’s not like we have to do holy cards: dad is someone who lived life, he enjoyed it, he went away because of a bad illness too soon, but he left us a lot, above all it was also precursor of a dubbing school that wasn’t there before “.

It is an intense working moment for Claudio Amendola, beloved by the cinema and TV audience: he has been in the hall for a few days with the sequel Come un gatto in tangenziale – Return to Coccia di Morto, and resumes the role in a tasty way, among new tattoos and the unexpected help given to the ex Monica, aka Paola Cortellesi. “Then I just delivered the new season of the Midnight Black series which will air in January I believe.” Finally we await the release of “I Cassamortari”, “my third direction, a black comedy with Gianmarco Tognazzi and Massimo Ghini”.