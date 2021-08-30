Claudio Amendola, only Stallone put dad in crisis – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 30 – “Today I went to get petrol and the owner kept me talking about dad for 30 minutes. You are very good, Claudio, he told me, but Ferruccio is in everyone’s memory”. Fifty-seven years old, almost forty career, two times son of art (Ferruccio Amendola and Rita Savagnone), Claudio Amendola, questioned on the phone by ANSA, confirms the great love for his father Ferruccio who died in Rome exactly twenty years ago, the September 3, 2001.



Ferruccio Amendola was an actor, voice actor and director of dubbing. He is best known for having lent his voice to Hollywood stars such as Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Sylvester Stallone, Dustin Hoffman in some significant interpretations. He has worked for film and television.



“Having had a father like him means that I can see him often and as a voice actor I can hear him again. You always catch a film of his with your eyes closed, there is no way, even if he changed tone for each role, he was a perfectionist, a workaholic” , says the Roman actor and director.



During his career Ferruccio, who died at the age of 72, starred alongside the greatest actors of our cinema scene. But it was his voice that made him a character. He became the king of voice actors. Then there were some commercials and “what they once called dramas” such as “Stories of love and friendship”, “Those thirty-six steps”, “Little Rome” and “First Aid”, all great hits.



Are there any movies or actors who voiced your father that you prefer? “Dad’s favorite actor – Claudio replies – was Robert De Niro, for me perhaps the film is Once upon a time in America, with lines that for many of us are timeless.



Then De Niro also thanked him publicly. However, he was always a step behind, he was part of the old school of voice actors who were not looking for hype but only to do their job well. Then there are, of course, Al Pacino, Hoffman, Tomas Milian. He once had a hard time with Stallone in Rocky 3 when he had to talk with his jaw all twisted, it wasn’t easy to figure it out and do it again, but it turned out an excellent job. “(ANSA).

