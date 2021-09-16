Claudio Amendola, Star in the Star judge / “My father gave me a job”

Claudio Amendola judge of the first edition of Star in the Star, the musical show hosted by Ilary Blasi on Canale 5. at the age of 57 the Roman actor enjoys a moment of great success. Committed on several fronts: from cinema to television, Ferruccio Amendola’s son does not hide how important and fundamental his father was in his artistic career. For those unfamiliar with him, Ferruccio Amendola was an actor, voice actor and dubbing director. His voice is that of many Hollywood stars: from Al Pacino to Dustin Hoffman, from Sylvester Stallone to Robert De Niro. Interviewed by Ansa.it, Claudio Amendola without turning too much around said: “having had a father like him means that I can see him often and as a voice actor I can hear him again. You always catch one of his films with your eyes closed, there is no way, even if he changed tone for each role, he was a perfectionist, a workaholic ”.

The Roman actor is aware that what he does is thanks to his father Ferruccio: “I have to thank him: he gave me a job, I started when I was a kid, I was 18 years old. He has always left me free in my choices, but he has been able to transmit to me rigor, respect for work and the public: they are priorities, he said, otherwise it is worthless “.

Claudio Amendola always speaking of his father Ferruccio, he added: “it was fundamental to always do things in a professional way to the maximum, then certainly one grows and improves, but his has always been an example to follow. He was a man who had a great success but he sweated and deserved it ”. An important presence was that of Ferruccio Amendola in his life who was also publicly thanked by Robert De Nico as his son recalled: “he was always a step behind, he was part of the old school of voice actors who were not looking for clamor but only to do well their craft. Then there are, of course, Al Pacino, Hoffman, in particular the great voice of Tootsie, he had a lot of fun with Tomas Milian. He once had a hard time with Stallone in Rocky 3 when he had to talk with his jaw all twisted, it wasn’t easy to figure it out and do it again, but it turned out to be an excellent job ”.

Speaking, however, of his work, the Roman actor is engaged between cinema and TV. Not only the role of judge at Star in the Star, but also the return to the big screen with the comedy “Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto” with Paola Cortellesi. Finally, the actor also revealed that he will soon be in the third season of Nero in the middle: “I just delivered it, it will air I think in January”.

