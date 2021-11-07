Claudio Amendola, the ex-wife’s decision after the separation

The talented actor, Claudio Amendola, the responsibility he had to carry out with determination: it paid off.

He is a son of art but he worked hard to make room for the honors of his parents. Claudio he grew up on bread and cinema as he breathed that air in his house because of the work of both father and mother. He has known celebrities since he was a child.

Son of the unforgettable Ferruccio actor but above all voice actor of Al Pacino, Sylvester Stallone. Claudio soon began to devote himself to acting studying and working. An innate and natural talent like that of his famous father. Mom is another well-known artist: Rita Savagnone who starred with him in the hit show The Cesaroni but also a voice actress.

Claudio Amendola he fell in love at a very young age to carry the spousal bond on his shoulders when he was just 20 years old. He never regretted the choice he made, and immediately found himself with a paid family.

Claudio Amendola, takes everything head-on.

The wedding was celebrated in Rome in 1983 and the bride answered the name of Marina Grande. The young girl who, at the time was just over 17 years old, was employed in the world of cinema and was also a voice actress.

It was the 80s, a decade marked by unbridled fun, bouffant hair, parties, concerts by Madonna, Michael Jackson and yet this extraordinary actor did not let himself be frightened by the word marriage. Two daughters were born from the union: Alessia and Giulia which have taken different paths.

The two have long since divorced even though their relationship has been going on for a long time. They are friends and they often hear each other. Meanwhile, the ex-wife Marina Great, has become a sought-after film producer and her eldest daughter works with her Alessia. Today Claudio has been linked to the beautiful for many years Francesca Neri, actress and producer and had a son named Rocco today a teenager.