Claudio Amendola, the heartbreaking story of his HER’s illness

Moment of great emotion for the Roman actor, recently interviewed by Silvia Toffanin. Claudio Amendola tells his story with an open heart to the presenter.

He is one of the most loved and famous actors of Italian cinema and television. Bloody and sometimes rough character, Claudio Amendola hides a softer side that he showed viewers during the last episode of Verissimo, with Silvia Toffanin.

Born in Rome in 1963, is the son of the voice actors Ferruccio Amendola, historical voice of Sylvester Stallone and Rita Savignone. He started working in the cinema at a very young age but he achieved great popularity thanks to The Cesaroni, famous fiction of Canale 5 of the 2000s. A love, that for acting, which has also infected his daughter, Alessia, for years one of the most talented voice actresses in Italy.

Recently the actor returned to the small screen after the severe heart attack that hit him in 2017, as juror of Ilary Blasi’s new program, Star in The Star, where he showed his usual irony and sympathy.

But Claudio hides a very difficult and painful situation, which he confessed to the Mediaset presenter on the verge of tears, being moved by thinking about what the person who has been by his side for more than twenty years is going through.

Claudio Amendola confesses: “I cried a lot …”

A story full of pain and sorrow that of Amendola, who did not hide the fact that she suffered a lot from the condition of her partner, to whom she was tied since 1998 and married in New York in 2010.

“He doesn’t have a clear disease, but he has a hard time living his days. Even in illness, look for the strength to feel good “ has explained in the throes of emotion, continuing then saying that “He talked about it in his book which he will be presenting soon. I read it and cried a lot. He has great intelligence and courage “.

“My wife Francesca has an illness, a huge physical pain” he then added, revealing the health problem of his beloved partner, actress Francesca Neri. A pain that many perhaps associate with fibromyalgia, although nothing has been confirmed.