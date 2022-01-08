Claudio Brighenti, a life dedicated to sailing, died at the age of 47

The world of sailing is in mourning. At the age of 47, Claudio Brighenti, a well-known and appreciated coach in the world, passed away. Claudio was in Naples to participate with his team in the Marcello Campobasso Trophy. From what we learn, just as he was carrying out the debriefing together with the other members of the Brighenti team he lost consciousness and suddenly collapsed to the ground.

Unfortunately, any attempt to revive him was useless. The 47-year-old died in the arms of his brother Ivano, also a sailor and deputy mayor of Brenzone sul Garda, who was present at the time of his illness. Rescue arrived shortly after the alarm was raised, but for Claudio there was nothing to do. The man was an internationally renowned coach, specialized in transmitting technique and passion to young promises.

Claudio Brighenti was originally from Rovereto, in the province of Trento, but lived in Brenzone, in the Verona area. He leaves behind three children and his wife Cristina, his age. Brighenti was from Brescia by adoption. For more than twenty years he had been at the helm of the Toscolano Maderno sailing club. There were numerous messages of condolence for this serious and unexpected loss.

The last farewell to Claudio

“Claudio Brighenti left us tonight, after a day spent following his boys involved in the Trofeo Campobasso he inexplicably died in the hotel. Claudio leaves an unbridgeable void, a heartfelt thanks from the whole XIV Zone for the commitment and passion in raising young athletes. To his family and to the family of the Circolo Vela Toscolano Maderno the deepest condolences. The funeral will be held on Saturday 8 January, at 10.30 at the Brenzone Castle “.

Among others, the Italian Optimist Class Association sent its greetings to Claudio Brighenti: “There are news that you would never want to give, you would always like them not to be true. Today we have lost a fellow coach who has given so much to Italian sailing and to our class in particular, who has raised generations of young athletes who have become many of them adults.

Luca Bursic, Giulia Conti, Luca, Leonardo and Alessandra Dubbini, Matteo Pilati, Leonardo Stocchero just to name a few know something about it, but all those who have had the good fortune to know and appreciate him as well as for his technical skills will remember him. always joyful and sociable way of doing things. You left us during a regatta, at the end of one of the many you did. The whole class Association is close to Claudio Brighenti’s family, in this terrible moment of sadness ”.

The mayor of Brenzone Davide Benedetti, committed to organizing the last farewell in the middle of the pandemic, declared: “Expecting a huge influx of people, I have to prepare the necessary measures, viability and containment of gatherings. Claudio has raised many sailors, a sport that includes a form of education for life, his dedication to young people is recognized by all “.



