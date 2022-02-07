Claudio Napolitano, who is the imitator of Lulù Selassiè / The meeting at GF Vip is coming!

Lulù Selassiè is one of the most particular and certainly appreciated characters of this edition of Big Brother Vip and, as happens in these cases, also one of the most talked about and imitated. There is an imitation that has been depopulated on the web for weeks now and it is that of a young boy whose name is Claudio Napolitano. It is a 24-year-old boy who has over 11 thousand followers on Instagram and many also on TikTok where he is very active not only with imitations. However, the videos in which he imitates Lulu himself have become viral: not only is he very similar physically and in makeup to the princess, he is also very similar in his voice and behavior. The imitation of him was so successful that Alfonso Signorini decided to invite him to Big Brother Vip. He will enter the House, obviously dressed as Lulu, to do his imitation live on Canale 5 and right in front of the person concerned. How will Lulu react to this nice meeting?

Manuel Bortuzzo defends Lulù Selassié / "Being misunderstood is not being wrong"

