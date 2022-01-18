Claudio Santamaria: everything we know about the well-known actor, curiosity and private life

Claudio Santamaria is cknown for being one of the greatest actors of current Italian cinema. Surely in the course of his life he had a way of being able to range between different genres and interpreting and various characters. He has worked in the cinema on television but also in the theater and is certainly appreciated and loved precisely for his versatility. But what do we actually know about him and his private life? Here is the main news we have about the well-known actor.

Claudio Santamaria, his films

Has made his cinema debut with Leonardo Pieraccioni’s film Fireworks in 1997. Recited Fr.oi in The Last New Year in 1998, to follow The siege in 1998, That’s it in 1998. The roles that made him famous, however, were those in the films Almost Blue in 2000 and again The Last Kiss in 2001. Since then he has taken part in films such as The son’s room in 2001, Paz! in 2002, Past due in 2003, Il cartaio in 2004, BUT when do the girls arrive? and bad guys (2017), Forgive Us Our Debts (2018), All My Crazy Love (2019), The Best Years (2020), opposite Kim Rossi Stuart, and Freaks Out (2020).

Career

He’s also a great voice actor, and specifically he gave the voice to Christian Bale for Batman Begins, The Outer Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. He voiced actor Eric Bana for the Munich movie. He was also the protagonist of several TV miniseries including Life that will come in 1998, The Soffiantini kidnapping in 200 , Rino Gaetano-But the sky is always bluer in 2007, Things that remain in 2010.

Wife and children

He is married to a great journalist, that isro Francesca barra that he met many years ago. However, the two have been together substantially since 2017 and then married in July 2018. The two revealed that they met as teenagers when both were, therefore very young. Over the years, the two met several times until they decided to start a love story. He is already father of a daughter chand had from Delfina delettrez-fendi. I dand then they gave birth to a girl named Emma alwhich obviously Claudio is particularly attached. We still know about him that he wrote a novel published with his wife in 2019 entitled the carousel of souls.