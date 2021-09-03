Claudio Santamaria will soon be a dad! The photo of Francesca Barra with the baby bump is very sweet and a detail makes it moving

Francesca Barra expecting a baby. The presenter and journalist is pregnant with the actor Claudio Santamaria, her husband since 2017. The announcement was made by the direct interested party on social networks, where she shared her joy with her followers.

Claudio Santamaria: father for the first time

Since the news has leaked and he can no longer keep it hidden (but, he points out punctually, it is an obvious joy) Francesca Barra communicates that the one portrayed in the photograph is not the belly of those who eat only panzerotti, but the sum of their happy days.

He chose to intervene on his official page because there is a serene atmosphere and deserves his trust. Also, Francesca Barra felt she had to tell the fans, in first person.

To accompany the image, a photograph where the TV columnist appears in profile with the tummy already evident. Francesca Barra and actor Claudio Santamaria are pregnant. Now that the belly is there, the woman added. The post clearly refers to rumors often circulate on one presumed pregnancy.

It had been known for years that it was in the plans of the famous couple. And the dream was about to be crowned in 2019, when Francesca Barra shared, again via social media, a black page and the pain of an abortion. Then, with his heart in a thousand fragments, he told how their child had prematurely interrupted his journey, leaving a empty that they could not fill.

It was one of the most painful moments lived. Aware that many had cheered for things to go the right way, he took the opportunity to thank the supporters.

After some time, fate wanted to grant one second chance. For our part, we can only offer our warmest congratulations!

