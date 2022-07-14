Clauss, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kimpembe… All the transfer window information for July 14

Football – Mercato

Published on July 14, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. by The editorial staff

While the summer transfer window is in full swing, clubs are getting to work more than ever on their recruitment. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

OM take action for Clauss

THE TEAM indicates in its daily columns that theOM finally took action Jonathan Clauss by making an offer of €5 million + €1 million in bonuses, Pablo Longoria being determined to recruit the right side of the RC Lens and of theFrench team. On his side, clause would be very attracted by the Marseille project and the prospect of playing in the Champions League withOM next season, but the RC Lens would demand at least 10M€ to consider his transfer one year from the end of his contract.

For more information, click here

Cristiano Ronaldo received an XXL offer

According to the information revealed by the channels TVI and CNN , Cristiano Ronaldo would have received a contract offer for two seasons from Saudi Arabia, amounting to a total of 300M€. It is divided as follows: €30 million in transfer compensation for Manchester United€250 million in salary for Ronaldo, and €20 million paid to the intermediaries of the file. As a reminder, as The 10 Sports revealed him to you and contrary to the information published on this subject, his profile was not proposed to the PSG this summer.

For more information, click here

PSG: Campos makes a radical decision for the Kimpembe transfer window

According to information from Julien Laurensjournalist of ESPN the PSG wouldn’t mind letting go Presnel Kimpembe, on the contrary. On his side, chelsea is pushing hard to recruit the French defender who is looking for a new challenge.

For more information, click here

De Préville very excited to come to ASSE?

Announced in the viewfinder ofASSE the last days, Nicolas De Preville (31) could well get closer to Forez. According to information from GOAL Soccer Club contact has even been established between the two parties to the point that the former Bordelais, free of any contract, gives priority toASSE for this summer.

For more information, click here

PSG: First step towards the transfer of Kurzawa

As advertised Foot Mercato , Layvin Kurzawa change agents! The left side, which has become totally undesirable at the PSGtherefore resumes the hope of giving new impetus to his career and therefore of finding a new club in this period of transfer window summery.

For more information, click here