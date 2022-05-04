Clavicut haircut: the elegant style that is sweeping in 2022

After two years of seeing carefree and low-maintenance hair, completely straight and elegant finishes are back, like the clavicle haircut that is positioned among the most requested of this 2022. One of its main advantages that will convince you to want to join it today, is that it makes you look effortlessly groomed in the morning (so you will not have to invest hours in your hairstyle) and gives a super elegant touch to your look.

Were you looking for something similar? Today we tell you all about this cut, from how it is ordered and what type of faces are best for it, to how it is combed and the minimum products you need. You will love the result!

What is the clavicut and how to order it?

The clavicle haircutas its name suggests, is a style whose length reaches the height of the clavicle, leaving the edges completely straight and solid. Some people like it to be longer in the front and shorter in the back in order to slim their face (like an elongated A-Line bob) but here we recommend that you put your hair in the hands of your expert stylist to try other clavicle variants that favor the shape of your face and needs.

The most classic version of the clavicut is straight, solid, straight hair down to the collarbone. Getty Images

Pros and cons of the clavicut haircut

Being a cut that is neither long nor short, it is ideal for those who have not yet decided on a very defined style, but are looking to refresh and rejuvenate their look without going for a bob. In addition, it is super sexy if you combine it with blouses that leave your clavicle discovered, since clavicle frame this irresistible part of your body.

On the other hand, it is extremely easy to style in the morning, since the defined cut does most of the work, although yes, to see you 100% groomed you need to combine it with a dye that looks careful and beautiful all the time.