Clavicut, the most versatile trend haircut that sweeps hairdressers

The end of the summer holidays is coming and with it the need to take care of our hair damaged by sun exposure, chlorine from swimming pools, sea salt and humidity that unbalances the hair. What better time to get a good haircut to clean up and dare with one of the most versatile trends of the season?

Surely you have recently heard of the ‘clavicut’, the haircut that sweeps hairdressers and to which many celebrities have already surrendered. Not surprisingly, this collarbone-length cut is very simple and also has a great advantage that makes it the favorite of the moment: it is very versatile, with multiple possibilities to create different styles depending on how we style it. These have been the bets of the famous.

The fringe as the protagonist



The influencer and businesswoman Jeanne Damas has always been faithful to the clavicut, wearing it with an uneven fringe that adds freshness and versatility to the look. An ideal option for all those women who have fine and slightly wavy hair.

Smooth and shiny hair

Straight hair is often associated with simplicity and elegance, two qualities that have been more than demonstrated by the clavicut worn by Ana de Armas, one of the most fashionable actresses of the moment. There is no doubt that this style is perfect for elegant occasions or with a touch of formality.

semi collected

Kylie Jenner’s semi updo RRSS

Kylie Jenner is the queen of hairstyles and thanks to her wigs we have seen her with all kinds of haircuts: from extravagant dyes, to XXL hair and even bob cuts. On one occasion, she also showed us that her clavicut is impeccable for a semi-updo, wearing her hair down in front and a low bun or messy ponytail behind her.

Enhances the natural shape of the hair



Jessica Alba Air Dry RRSS

Although before risking a haircut we should know what hairstyles we can do with our new look, the truth is that in reality the most important thing is to know how our air-dried hair will look, in other words, how it will look daily if we We wash it at home. Well, Jessica Alba is proof that the clavicut is flattering on its own and doesn’t need any special hairstyle to make us feel favored.

Picked up in the perfect ponytail



Margot Robbie is also one of the faithful defenders of the most versatile clavicut and here she wears it with an impressive high ponytail with wavy ends. A perfect style for events, dinners and other social gatherings where you risk a little more with your hair.

The perfect length to give volume

Sarah Hyland Volume Instagram/ Sarah Hyland

There are many ways to achieve volume in your hair, from curling it to teasing it, and without a doubt this is the priority of most women with low density and very fine hair. Although sometimes we associate volume with long hair, the truth is that Sarah Hyland has shown that this haircut is ideal for adding volume, since in this way it will not weigh down and will last all day.

natural waves



Kaia Gerber Natural Waves Instagram

Natural waves are without a doubt one of the most desired hairstyles around the world, not only because they elevate any party look but also because they are perfect for day to day and a very natural proposal. An example of this is Kaia Gerber with her iconic clavicut with natural waves for both a party and an afternoon with friends.

read also