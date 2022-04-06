Claws Mail 4.1, new version of the veteran email client

Email clients have been in crisis for years due to their lack of use, and if not tell that to Thunderbird, which spun more than a spinning top to end up almost in the same place. However, that does not mean that they have ceased to exist, so we take the opportunity to introduce Claw’s Mail.

Claws Mail tries to be an application, according to its own description, user friendly, light and fast. It is free software as its source code is published under the license GPLv3 and its graphical interface, built with GTK 2, gives it a somewhat old-fashioned look, but it offers customization options and its favor is that it is present in the most popular distributions and supports Windows and FreeBSD. It is worth mentioning that he started in 2001, so it can be said that we are dealing with a veteran of the sector.

Going deeper into its features, it offers search and filtering; security through GPG, SSL and an anti-phishing mechanism; anti-spam mechanisms; an optional external editor; templates for messages; support for themes, customizable bars; email viewer in HTML format; PDF viewer; support for the Mbox mailbox format; in addition to having a TNEF attachment analyzer.

Version 4.1 of Claws Mail has recently appeared, which has incorporated a “Default from” entry in the folder properties that allows the user to configure an email address that overrides the one established by default. Added to this is a “Skip folder when checking for new or unread messages” option on the ‘General’ page of the ‘Properties’ folder, which allows you to skip a folder when using ‘Go To’ to move between previous messages and following and between unread and new.

Added “By Sender” condition to filter rule creation and filter processingwhile at the interface level it is now possible to add a button to the toolbar to execute the processing rules of a folder, a “View All” button has been added to the theme preferences to show a preview of all icons and added ‘Top’ and ‘Bottom’ buttons for action settings.

We finish with the most important new features of Claws Mail 4.1 mentioning that the ‘SSL/TLS’ tag has been replaced by simply ‘TLS’ in the user interface, the addition of the “Keyword Warner” plugin to warn when sending or putting enqueue a message with one or more keywords defined by the user and the establishment of chmod at 0600 for file logging, file history, saved parts, etc.

All the details of Claws Mails 4.1 are published in the official announcement, while the application can be obtained from the download section of the project website, with the alternative of Flatpak (the version in question not yet arrived) for those who find it difficult to deal with the libraries or have no hope that an update of the packages in “traditional” format will reach them.