Clea DuVall, butt with a possible sequel to ‘Happiest season’

happiest season, the Christmas movie in which Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis played a couple, became an instant classic from the moment it was released, back in 2020. Obviously, we lesbians needed a story that embraced us and that leave a happy ending, and the movie had all the ingredients. I know people who see it EVEN outside of Christmas, get the idea of ​​how necessary it is. Of course, we would love a second part. And you know who else would like it? To its director, Clea DuVall (But I’m a cheerleader)

Clea is busy these days promoting another film with LGBT protagonists, in this case the singers and sisters Tegan and Sara, but she has had time to answer about a possible sequel to Happy Season:

There’s nothing planned at the moment, but I’d love to do a sequel. It was a very fun experience, and everyone is very good and nice, and they get along very well. I really experienced it as one of those situations where you get it right the first time. so i hope so

About a year ago one of the protagonists of the film, Aubrey Plaza, dropped that a second part of the story of Abby and Harper (and Riley) could be underway, but the only thing we have known are these statements by Clea DuVall. Of course, the internet is buzzing with the story that could unfold, and it would be how Plaza’s character could find love at Harper and Abby’s wedding. Not all my money, because I have to pay the rent, but some of my savings I would give to see that plot.

Via: Gay Times