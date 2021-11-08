Legumes are very nutritious foods, so much so that many consider them the “meat of the poor”. In fact, from a nutritional point of view, they are rich in carbohydrates, fibers and proteins that are very important for the body.

In a previous article, for example, we had seen how these 3 legumes would be able to purify the kidneys and prevent the formation of stones. Today, however, we will discover a legume that unfortunately is little known but which has several beneficial properties.

In fact, we could have clean arteries and a healthy heart thanks to this legume that would help lower blood cholesterol.

The legume that we will analyze in this article is the cicerchia, particularly widespread in Asia, Africa and in some areas of Europe.

Known since the times of the ancient Romans, the cicerchia has always been appreciated for its ease of cultivation. In fact, it is very resistant even in the face of arid climates, periods of prolonged drought and poorly fertile soils. Despite the adversities, in short, he always managed to guarantee abundant yields, so much so that many times he was the only food available during the day.

At a certain point, however, it was realized that the abuse of the cicerchia caused some side effects, as we will see shortly.

Benefits and contraindications

Even the cicerchia, like other legumes, has numerous beneficial properties, especially thanks to the high fiber content. These, in fact, in addition to stimulating intestinal activity and ensuring its proper functioning, would also help reduce blood cholesterol levels. In addition, they contain a good amount of vitamins and a fair amount of mineral salts, such as calcium, phosphorus, potassium and iron.

However, as we have already mentioned, its prolonged consumption over time could cause some side effects. In fact, the cicerchia contains a neurotoxin (known as Odap) which could cause the so-called latirism. It is a neurodegenerative disease, which could cause acute paralysis, muscle pain and urinary incontinence.

This syndrome has been found precisely in those countries afflicted by famine that for a long time consumed the cicerchia. So, we have seen that we could have clean arteries and a healthy heart thanks to this legume that would help lower blood cholesterol. But watch out for the side effects.

Uses in the kitchen

The flavor similar to that of chickpeas, but more delicate, makes the cicerchia an excellent food for classic hot soups. Before making any recipe, however, you need to immerse the peas in salted water for at least 24 hours and then boil them for another 2 hours.

To make a delicious hot soup, put a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil in a large pan and let it fry:

100 grams of Tropea onion cut into slices;

5 cherry tomatoes cut in half;

1 clove of garlic in a shirt;

a chopped stick of celery;

a potato cut into cubes;

3 sage leaves;

half carrot.

Once the ingredients are slightly wilted, we insert our cicerchie and cover everything with cold water. We leave to cook for about 2 hours on low heat, turning every now and then.

To enrich the flavor, we can also insert a sprig of rosemary in cooking.