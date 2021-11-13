Clean energy from traffic, Global Student Prize to a 21-year-old from Sierra Leone

ROME – A technological device that allows you to produce clean energy exploiting the kinetic energy released by the passage of pedestrians and vehicle traffic on the street: this is the invention of the 21-year-old Jeremiah Thoronka, who was awarded the first prize of the 2021 Global Student Prize.

Originally from Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, Thoronka participated with 3,500 other students from 94 countries across five continents, winning $ 100,000 from Chegg, a US company that promotes education in science and technology. The award, in its first edition and promoted in partnership with the Varkey Foundation, aims to bring out the young inventors around the world, supporting the inventions that have the greatest impact on environmental and urban sustainability, and in improving people’s daily lives.

To be rewarded, however, was not only the idea of ​​the congengo of this 21-year-old student, but also his stubbornness, in redeeming himself from a situation of strong disadvantage that he was able to turn into strength. As Sierra Express Media reports, Thoronka was born in the years of the Civil War and was raised by his single mother in a Freetown slum. To warm up and cook, his family is forced to burn coal and wood like the rest of the slum dwellers and this produces a lot of smoke, which not only generates pollution but in the long run causes respiratory problems in people. As the local newspaper points out, in Sierra Leone only 26% of the population has access to electricity. This is why this young inventor as a child began to cultivate the idea of ​​devoting himself to research to find new methods to produce energy using renewable sources.

Thoronka’s project also exploits a further dynamic, very widespread in developing countries: the rapid expansion of cities where, as the population increases, they require an ever greater need for energy. “I am thrilled to have received this award,” Thoronka told BBC broadcaster, “but most of all I am excited and grateful that those young people who take responsibility for creating development in their countries are rewarded“. The Australian actor announced his victory Hugh Jackman during an online ceremony organized at the Unesco headquarters in Paris.