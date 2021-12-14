Clean oven and slippers: this is how the bill is reduced
Against the dear bills one cannot rely exclusively on the government’s measures which, although it is planning interventions to control the prices of electricity and gas, is unable to contain the spending of Italians on these basic necessities. The coin revenue of the last few months, as reported by the newspaper The day, triggered the increase in inflation and, consequently, the rise in costs of raw material. The rise in price increases does not stop and the consequences for the pockets of taxpayers are disastrous. According to experts, the trend is constantly growing in these weeks and the trend will be the same at least until next spring when prices will drop slightly, but will always remain very high.
This is why it is essential to change habits at home to try to contain consumption of electric energy and gas, which becomes the only way to counter, almost always free of charge, the expensive bills. But what are these measures that taxpayers should take to save? There are several possibilities, but here are ten useful tips to follow to achieve satisfying results in the short and medium term.
Here are the ten tips to follow in sequence:
-
To consume less electricity, you must always keep the oven, washing machine, iron and other appliances, as dirt and limescale weigh heavily on your bills.
-
Appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators and freezers must always be used a full load. In this way the effectiveness is maximum and you avoid doing more washes.
-
With the fridge you have to be very careful, also because it is among the appliances that consumes the most, since it is always on. You must try to open and close it as few times as possible and you must avoid depositing food inside it that is still hot. This causes the motor to strain and the consequent higher current consumption.
-
You need to pay attention to time slots of energy savings included in the contract stipulated with the electricity supplier and comply with them. Usually you save in the evenings and weekends, so it’s best to concentrate washing in the dishwasher and washing machine at those times.
-
By purchasing a power strip with switch for a few euros, you can connect multiple devices in the same system. In this way, it will be easier to detach them when not in use, avoiding unnecessary ones waste energetic.
-
Use light bulbs Low electricity consumption can become a healthy habit which, in the long run, affects your electricity bill.
-
Spending very little, you can buy a device that allows you to keep the light on only for a certain time that you can choose at will. This allows you to avoid forgetting to turn off the bulbs in the cellar or in the stair cases.
-
Outside the house or in the garden you can use automatic lamps that are activated thanks to sensors of motion, or solar powered lights that charge during the day and light up at night.
-
It may be important for energy saving purposes to purchase household appliances a low consumption which, even if they cost a lot, allow in the short term to re-enter the expense made initially.
-
Install a photovoltaic system on the roof is a very smart operation that allows you to obtain large savings both on your bill and in your tax return, thanks to tax relief.