Clean technologies are the future: 1 ETF for lovers of sustainable energy

(This article was originally written in English on April 26, 2022 and translated into Spanish for this edition)

Growing awareness of global warming and high energy prices have sparked renewed interest in cleantech stocks (cleantech).

Experts believe we could be witnessing long-term structural change in global energy use. In this environment, companies that support alternative sources present a positive long-term potential.

Cleantech encompasses a wide range of subsectors, such as green energy, alternative energy, clean air and water, clean manufacturing, energy storage, and energy efficiency.

According to a study by the International Energy Agency: “To reach net-zero emissions by 2050, annual investment in clean energy around the world will have to more than triple by 2030 to about $4 trillion.”

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration has placed investments in clean technology high on its list of priorities. A recent press release from the White House highlights this:

“Distributed energy resources (DERs)—such as rooftop solar power, battery storage, heat pumps, and electric vehicles—will reduce consumer costs, improve public health, strengthen America’s energy security and will help meet the President’s goal of reducing emissions 50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030.”

However, despite possible long-term tailwinds, many cleantech stocks have struggled in recent months. Profit-taking, recent market turmoil and rising interest rates have been headwinds in 2022.

For example, so far this year, the ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (NYSE:) has plunged almost 24%. Meanwhile, the index is down around 9.8% since January.

Description: CTEX Weekly Chart

As a result, several stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on alternative energy technologies offer better value than they did at the end of 2021. Let’s take a look.

Examples of actions of cleantech

InvestingPro features a number of cleantech stocks that could appeal to long-term investors. Large-cap names include Tesla (NASDAQ:), Israel-based SolarEdge Technologies, which provides inverter systems for solar PV installations; hydrogen fuel cell technology innovator Plug Power, solar power group First Solar (NASDAQ:), organic light-emitting diode (OLED) maker Universal Display, and geothermal plant operator Ormat Technologies.

High-growth cleantech stocks include Plug Power, Chinese polysilicon maker Daqo New Energy, Elon Musk’s Sunrun solar power systems company, Tesla, Canadian solar power company Canadian Solar, SolarEdge Technologies and UniversalDisplay.

Investors paying attention to analysts’ price targets, meanwhile, might be interested to learn that several cleantech stocks could see a significant rally. Examples include Daqo New Energy, Sunrun, Plug Power, Canada’s Ballard Power Systems, which develops proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products, and engineered products and systems provider ESCO Technologies.

Led especially by strong selling in growth stocks, many cleantech stocks have come under heavy pressure since November 2021. Among those that have seen the biggest price pullbacks recently are Sunrun, Ballard Power Systems, SolarEdge Technologies , TPI Composites, which manufactures composite wind blades for the wind energy market, PLUG, OLED, CSIQ and Veeco Instruments, which develops thin film and semiconductor process equipment.

Finally, in terms of the most undervalued stocks, we have Daqo New Energy, Sunrun, Universal Display, Veeco Instruments and the Chinese company JinkoSolar, which focuses on the photovoltaic segment.

We would also like to introduce an ETF for those who want to invest in a basket of cleantech stocks.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Current price: $54.49

52-week range: $49.13-$83.71

Expense ratio: 0.60% per annum

The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) provides access to US publicly traded companies that are at the heart of clean energy technologies. These names usually focus on alternative energies, photovoltaic solar energy, batteries, electric vehicles and fuel cells. The fund began trading in February 2007.

Description: QCLN Weekly Chart

The QCLN, which tracks the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index, has 65 participants. As for the subsectors, we have renewable energy equipment (22.04%), automobiles (19.81%) and semiconductors (16.17%), alternative electricity (12.14%), diversified chemical products (9, 56%) and alternative fuels (3.59%).

The top 10 stocks account for more than half of net assets, which amount to $2.04 billion. They include Tesla, lithium miner Albemarle, chipmaker ON Semiconductor, solar microinverter group Enphase Energy and Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio.

The QCLN posted multi-year highs in November 2021. However, it is down 19.8% this year. The P/S and P/VC ratios stand at 4.38x and 5.30x, respectively.

It is not easy to know when the global stock sell-off will end. However, long-term investors interested in cleantech might consider buying an ETF like the QCLN in the second quarter.

(NOTE: If you are interested in the financial products I mention in the article and cannot locate them in your region, you may be able to ask your broker or money manager).