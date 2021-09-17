Clean wine, Cameron Diaz’s wines have raised a fuss

Avaline is proposed in the white and rosé versions. The first is produced in Catalonia from a blend of local varieties such as xarel·lo, macabeo and malvasia, and the second in southern France, in Provence, from cinsault, grenache and other typical vines of the area. Above all they are wines that are presented as “clean”, which do not contain any additives: “As producers we are not required to say much about what’s inside our bottles, in Avaline we decided to do so (…) wine producers only reveal information such as the place of cultivation and bottling, if the wine contains sulphites and the percentage of alcohol. There is no obligation to specify how the grapes are grown or to name even one of the over seventy additives used in the winemaking process to alter the color, smell and taste of what is then found in the glass. We believe it is necessary to have higher standards. “

This is the new project launched by Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power, announced on Instagram as a revolutionary because honest, capable of bringing a breath of fresh air into a world of wine that they say is too opaque in communicating to the consumer the production process behind each bottle. Wines therefore produced from organic grapes, grown without the use of synthetic products. And again: vegans (no products deriving from the animal world have been used such as albumin or casein, clarifiers), without additives, without sugars, without dyes.

These are certainly not the first wines to play with the term “clean”. Before Avaline already Good Clean Wine And The Wonderful Wine Company for example, they had tried to create in the consumer an association of a binary character, which using such a term automatically makes all other wines think of as “dirty”. Certainly, however, it is the one that has received the most attention, an interest that has resulted in a rich debate around this operation so shrewd, so clever or so brazen, depending on the tenor of the criticisms that have been addressed to it.

The problem is that the wines produced in this way, that is without an invasive use of oenological products, are many: the vast majority of those that are commonly considered to be of quality. Attention: there is a very large number of bottles resulting from a great interventionism, wines that have undergone industrial treatments aimed at making them always equal to themselves in the glass. Many of these are those that cost less at the supermarket, a few euros per bottle or liter, also produced in millions of bottles and spread all over the world. However, these are not the ones Avaline aspires to compete with, also given the US release price of $ 24 per bottle.

Loading... Advertisements

“After drinking a glass of red wine, do you have a purple tongue or teeth?” That’s what I mean, ”says Cameron Diaz,“ it’s not a natural thing, it’s an effect of a dye called Mega Purple ”. However, this is not the case, even the anthocyanins naturally present in red wines can to a certain extent leave traces of their passage in the mouth. Above all, and this is the reason for the debate in recent weeks, Avaline does not seem to be so purer than many other wines, especially if we take the world of natural wines as a reference.

This Catalan and Provençal white and rosé respectively are in fact produced using a quantity of sulfur dioxide less than 100 mg / liter, certainly a lower dose than many industrial wines, but still quite high. VinNatur, the largest Italian association of natural winemakers, allows its use up to 50 mg / liter for whites and 30 mg / liter for reds and rosés. Not only that: as stated on the Avaline site during the vinification phase, for one or the other products such as selected yeasts with relative nutrients (to promote fermentation), bentonite (to clarify), vegetable proteins (to clarify and to stabilize), potassium bitartrate or cream of tartar (always to stabilize). Nothing so surprising, they are all well-known and widely used products in contemporary winemaking, any lover of natural wines would however consider their use as a particularly invasive intervention, which would upset the very meaning of the winemaker’s work. On the one hand, therefore, we find ourselves with a certainly virtuous attempt at transparency by Avaline. On the other hand, with two wines that practically do not respect any standard relating to the production of natural wines, the reference to be taken in speaking of the absence of intervention of an enological nature.

Everything we eat and drink, if packaged, must bear the list of ingredients on the label. Not the wine, a more unique than rare case. A situation that has paved the way for those who, more unscrupulous than others, have decided to profit by claiming that the world is full of wines containing chemicals that are harmful to health. It is not so.