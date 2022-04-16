Clean your Xiaomi with the “Deep Cleaner” of the Security app

Related news

Xiaomi’s security application has various cleaning tools of the most interesting, along with some functions that we have already explained to you when we have told you about the MIUI tricks. Some of these cleaning tools can be very useful if you want to remove attachments from applications like WhatsApp, but it doesn’t stop there, it also has a search engine for large files that can help you lighten the internal memory of your device. your Xiaomi mobile or tablet.

Use the WhatsApp Cleaner

WhatsApp cleaner analyzing

The Free Android

The first of these utilities is a WhatsApp cleaner that will examine the attachments that have been sent to you in the messaging application, dividing them according to the type of file it is, and then allowing you to select which ones you want to delete.

It is an ideal tool to lighten the weight of your attachments received in your chats. Surely you want to keep some of these files, but there are others that are more of the day to day and that, surely, you can erase without worries.

whatsapp cleaner

The Free Android

Whether it’s getting rid of photos, videos or audios, you can get rid of the attachments you don’t need in one simple and well organized way. Something ideal to avoid accidentally deleting files that you do want to keep.

Deep cleaning

Deep cleaning

The Free Android

On the other hand, the Deep Cleaning section will thoroughly analyze your gallery and your internal storage to offer you different solutions for you to clean inside your files, such as detecting APK files that you no longer need. It will show you a list of these so you can delete all of them, or just the ones you select.

Clear app data

The Free Android

There is another section where you can access a list with the same premise, but in which they appear large files, in general, that are on your mobile, regardless of their extension.

As for the photographs, this is one of the most useful sections, since, after analyzing your gallery, it will divide them into several different sections depending on the reasons you may have for deleting them.

photo cleanup

The Free Android

Some of the categories displayed are duplicate images, accidental photos, screenshots, or underexposed or overexposed images. In each category, you can access the analyzed images and select the ones you want to delete.

In the duplicate images, you will see that a star is placed in the preview of the images that have come out better than the rest of the duplicates, which gives you indications on which ones you should delete.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you