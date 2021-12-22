Cleaner arteries with this hot drink enemy of hypertension and natural antioxidant even more than coffee

Being well and feeling fit is the passport to a long and peaceful existence. The well-being of the body also greatly affects that of the spirit. Just as our ancient fathers said mens sana in corpore sano. This is why to stay healthy it is essential to follow a healthy and varied diet, following the seasonality of the products and to use healthy cooking methods.

But in addition to food, what we drink is also important. In addition to water, consuming healthy drinks can help counteract many annoying ailments. In this regard, not only for the intestine, these herbal teas could be a cure-all to relieve the joints and calm pains.

In addition, incredible benefits could come for joint pain, brain for those who consume this warm and enveloping drink. In fact it would seem that this ancient drink is a real panacea for the well-being of the organism. You could have cleaner arteries with this hot drink that is the enemy of hypertension and a natural antioxidant even more than coffee.

This is in particular the white tea that is obtained from the infusion of the leaves of the Camelia sinensis of the Teacee family. It is called white tea because it is obtained from the selection of tea buds covered with a silver-white down. It is produced by drying the leaves in the air immediately after harvesting.

Cardiovascular diseases are among the most common pathologies among the population, often caused by a fatty diet and an incorrect lifestyle. In addition to being a particularly fine variety, white tea offers many benefits for the health of the cardiovascular system, thanks to its antioxidant properties. In fact, it would seem to counteract various heart diseases. In addition to hypertension and atherosclerosis.

Hypertension is characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries and about 30% of the adult population suffer from it. It is a very dangerous risk factor for heart health, as it increases the likelihood of having a heart attack. Atherosclerosis is also a pathological condition characterized by the formation of parietal plaques, cholesterol, inflammatory cells. These very dangerous conditions for cardiovascular health can be prevented through a healthy diet and an active lifestyle.

Also perfect for bone and line

Thanks to the polyphenols, this formidable tea seems to have positive effects on the brain, counteracting the aging process and dementia. Its consumption would also help protect the health of the skeletal system and keep the skin younger. Finally, according to accredited studies, it would even seem that thanks to methylxanthines it could help accelerate metabolism by promoting body weight loss.

Therefore, during these winter days, we could opt for a warm and enveloping cup of white tea protecting the heart and the line.

