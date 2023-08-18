Cleaning and cleaning of ducts at home

Cleaning air conditioning ducts is a process that cannot be ignored and should be done on a regular basis in order to breathe clean indoor air in homes.

Those who are unaware of the function of ducts should know that they are responsible for distributing air in all the spaces. In addition, it is important to know that when they are not cleaned they tend to accumulate dust, mold spores, mites, dog hair and many other allergens.

This condition creates health problems for people living in a certain area, but in addition, it can affect the energy efficiency of the system.

In this sense, those who are interested in opting for the cleaning of their ducts Dominican Republic They can go to companies like Dakto Limpio, which has a significant track record in the country.

Why is it so important to clean air conditioning ducts?

Cleaning air conditioning ducts is something that should be taken very seriously. And the point is, when its maintenance is not taken care of, people can have health problems ranging from mild to more serious, especially those who suffer Allergic disorders or respiratory problems such as asthma, emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)etc.

In turn, the accumulation of dirt in the ducts prevents the proper functioning of the air conditioning system. This is very negative, as it can lead to higher energy consumption and hence higher electricity bills. Also, a team that does not work efficiently results in a shorter useful life.

Should also tell when your ducts are clear There is no foul smell in the house and there is protection from diseases. Viral like flu or common cold.

Cleaning duct at home with Clean Duct

Those who live in the Dominican Republic and need to clean the ducts at home can turn to the company Ducto Limpio, known for its more than 16 years of experience in the market.

It is to be noted that, for cleaning the ducts, the company uses state-of-the-art equipment to guarantee the best results to the customers. Additionally, it should be noted that it uses Air Cleaner with HEPA FiltrationAllows for thorough cleaning and exemplary air purity.

The company is certified by NADCA (National Association of Air Duct Cleaners of the United States), which confirms its professionalism and compliance with the highest quality standards.




