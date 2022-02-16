Clear pacts, long friendship: Odriozola darling despite a doomed fate

Everyone is taught by Alvaro: an example of dedication, tirelessness and transparency with the fans

To see how he is involved, how he encourages the fans and celebrates his victories, no one would say that Alvaro Odriozola in six months will return to Real Madrid. This says his contract, this, above all, is his will, pure and simple: “Now I hope to succeed in Italy and return to the White House. Obviously I can play for Real. Now I have come to Florence, but in the summer I will return to Madrid. That’s my dream“, said ad As some weeks ago. And what do you want to tell him?

Especially considering the fact that this 26-year-old Basque boy runs like a madman every Sunday. Indeed, every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, every day of the week. It is difficult to imagine him still as we see him on the field, a top that spins continuously and wears out his opponents, deceiving them with the movement as happened yesterday to Nikolaou on the occasion of the goal from Piatek, favored by a veil of the number 29 lily. And the comparison with Erasmus in relation to his experience in Florence fits perfectly, given that in recent months he is learning to defend in an at least discreet way. Which, for a low lateral thrust, is not obvious. Having made the necessary proportions, Odriozola is growing like Theo Hernandez at Milan, with the only difference that the Frenchman, at Real, has no intention of returning, given that he has just signed the renewal of his contract. For Odri, however, it is even a dream.

Fans are not stupid: they know very well that flags can now be counted on the fingers of one hand, that football is a business and that players come and go. The point is that if you feed them phrases like “When they offer me I sign”, “I want to bring Fiorentina to Europe” or “Let’s see if a compromise can be found, never say never”, they are deluding themselves a little. And if they then whistle (as long as it doesn’t expire in the vulgar), there is nothing wrong. But one thing is certain: Odriozola will never be booed, because he has never deluded anyone. He made it clear from the start that as soon as it is possible to return to Spain he will do it, and if he decides to stay, then he will be even more beautiful. Everyone at school from the off-site Alvaro, name of the course: “how to avoid getting hurt”.

Yes, until Odriozola returns to the Bernabeu, or until official statements arrive on the matter, there will be hopes: a loan can always be renewed, and maybe in the meantime Real could decide to turn to other names, since Odriozola is 26 years old; he is not old at all but he is no longer a kid. It also falls within the scope of the possible an outright purchase once the loan is terminated. In short, if none of the wishes of the three parties involved – Real, Fiorentina, player – diverges, a solution can be found. The point is that if Real deems it appropriate to call the Basque full-back to the base, given Odriozola’s firm will to return to Casa Blanca, there will be no choice but to say goodbye.. It costs nothing to hope, and this time, in addition, there is no danger of being disappointed.

