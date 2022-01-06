“Clear rules, you can play with the vaccine in Australia”

“With the vaccine, you can play here. Everyone is free to choose, but there are consequences.” Rafa Nadal does not hide from the case involving Novak Djokovic. The Serbian, no vax, risks being expelled from Australia: his visa has been canceled and his vaccine exemption would not allow him to play the Australian Open.

“It is normal for people here in Australia to get angry about the story, they have suffered a lot from very hard lockdowns … Many have not returned home … For me one thing is clear: if you are vaccinated, you can play in the Australian Open. and everywhere else. The world has suffered enough not to follow the rules, “says Nadal. “I believe what scientific people say. If they say we have to get vaccinated, we have to get vaccinated. I think so.” “I had covid, I did 2 doses of vaccine. If you behave like this, you have no problem when you have to play here: it’s the only clear thing”, he reiterates before answering a specific question on the Djokovic case: “If you don’t want to get vaccinated, you run into problems. Many people have died in 2 years and for me the vaccine is the only way to stop the pandemic. If “Djokovic” had wanted to, he would have played here in Australia without any problems. choices, everyone is free to decide. But there are consequences. I obviously don’t like how things are going, I’m sorry for him. But, at the same time, he had known for many months what the conditions would be. “