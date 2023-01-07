Clemens, Soto from Detroit to Philadelphia for three players
The Phillies have acquired left-handed Gregory Soto and utility Kody Clemens have traded from the Detroit Tigers for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands, president of baseball operations David Dombrowski announced Saturday.
Phillies host: LHP Gregory Soto, infielder Kody Clemens
Tigers host: Utility Nick Maton, OF Matt Vierling, C Donny Sands (No. 21 Phillies prospect)
Soto had 48 saves in 52 save opportunities over the past two seasons and was an All-Star both seasons. His walks per nine innings ratio has stayed above 5.00 in his four-year career, and while he allows a lot of hard contact, he can attack hitters with his sinker or four-seamer, both of which stay above the average. 90mph.
Soto went 2-11 this season, but finished fifth in the American League. He also had a career-best 3.28 ERA and allowed just two home runs in 60.1 innings. The 27-year-old Dominican is under contract control for the third straight season.
Vierling pitched in 117 games in 2022, his second major league season. He hit .246 but had an expected .279 average thanks to strong exit velocity and hard-hit rates. He also played at least 30 games at each of the outfield positions.
Maton, 25, demonstrated his versatility by making double-digit appearances at three positions last year — second base, left field and right field. He hit five home runs in just 72 major league at-bats, but he also struck out 34.1% of the time and finished with a 31.1 hard-hit percentage.
Sands is Philadelphia’s No. 21 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He has increased his power and improved his defense over the past two seasons. He made his major league debut last year, in which he pitched in three games for the Phillies.