Clément Noël as a couple: who is the athlete’s girlfriend?

It was at the age of twenty that Clément caught the attention of the general public by taking fourth place in the slalom at PyeongChang 2018 during the Olympic Games. Since then, he has had a string of victories. The fans who follow him very closely would like to know the identity of the woman with whom he shares his life. The rest of this article provides more information on this subject.

Who is Clément Noël’s lucky winner?

Clément Noël is a young professional athlete who has a passion for his profession. He has impressed the general public since his early career. Today, Internet users are interested in his love life. With the reading of the site closermag.fr, you just have to understand that Clément Noël is a loving heart. The latter shares his life with the named Julia Bonhomme, who seems to be the champion’s first fan. The two lovebirds have been in a relationship since 2015 and live a perfect romance. They do not fail to make strong statements about their love through the media and on the various social networks.

Who is Julia Bonhomme, Clément Noël’s companion?

According to our colleagues from the site purepeople.com, Julia Bonhomme is the name of this young woman who shares her life with the champion Clément Noël. Originally from Beaumont, the latter specializes in rabbit skiing and can give lessons in French, English and Spanish. She has skied in many countries. Julia had been passionate about skiing since the age of three. Today, she is a professional in the field. With her companion Clément Noël, she spends very good moments of love. Together, they form a young and very beautiful couple.

