Cleo Smith, 4-year-old girl found missing in a campsite: a man arrested

Cleo Smith has been found alive after 17 days. Lto girl of four years had disappeared from a camping in Australia, and was found safe and sound. This was announced by the police, quoted by the Guardian. West Australian police said they found the girl in a house in Carnarvon where officers broke into, and that a man was arrested. “It is my privilege to announce that in the early hours of today (Wednesday Australian local time) the West Australian police have rescued Cleo Smith,” said a deputy commissioner. “Cleo is alive and well,” he stressed.

Disappeared from a campsite

The four-year-old girl had disappeared from the campsite where she was staying with her family, and the Australian police had offered a million dollars for any information needed to find the little girl.

“Someone in our community knows what happened to Cleo,” the West Australian police chief said at a news conference. The fear of the police, in fact, was that the little girl had been kidnapped since the tent in which she slept with her parents and her little sister had been found open and her sleeping bag disappeared.

